California Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Betty Yee Calls for 'Gender Neutral' LA Olympic Games

Los Angeles is set to host the 2028 Olympics, and it's easy to see the logistical cracks forming already. Earlier this year, horrific wildfires destroyed the Palisades and other areas in and around the city. The city council is pushing for a massive minimum wage hike for hotels, prompting some hotels to threaten to pull out of the city before the games. And Mayor Karen Bass said the Olympics would be "car free" -- a logistical nightmare in the making.

Now, one Democrat is hoping to really put the proverbial nail in the coffin of the Olympic Games by pushing for a "gender neutral" competition that would erase women from the competitions entirely.

Betty Yee is also running for governor of California.

California Democrat governor candidate says gender neutral 2028 Olympics in LA makes sense, suggests women’s sprinters may be able to beat men’s sprinters. Watch all of this from @piersmorgan. These Dems are batshit insane: pic.twitter.com/5fjfCmgCKc — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 15, 2025

"They have been through a physical transition, and I do believe that they should be able to participate with other female athletes," Yee said.

"Well, you've got the Olympics coming to California, to LA," Piers Morgan said. "So are you suggesting that you would allow trans athletes to compete in women's sports if you were governor?"

"My statement is about being able to be sure that they can compete," Yee responded. "I think transgender female athletes are women athletes and they should be able to compete," she added.

"Wow. Really?" Morgan replied, and he pushed Yee on the issue. "If you were governor of California, you would support biological males who identify as women competing in women's sport in the Olympics?"

"They are now identified as transgender female," Yee said. "I think they should be able to compete in women's sports."

Morgan went on to ask Yee, "And you think it's fair that they should then compete in women's sport?"

"I just want them to be able to participate," Yee responded.

When Morgan asked Yee why we separate men and women into two different groups, Yee admitted there are differences and that men have physical advantages, but said that differences only give men an advantage in certain categories.

"Can you think of a single sport in the Olympics where men would not have an advantage over women, with the exception potentially of archery?" Morgan asked.

"You know, I think, you can see female athletes where, particularly in track and field, where agility is --" Yee began before being interrupted by Morgan, who said, "What? Hang on -- you think that women could compete against men in track and field?"

"Perhaps. I'm not a sports expert," Yee replied.

"Have you seen the times that women and men record in the Olympics for all track and field events?" Morgan asked. "Have you watched Usain Bolt when he smashed the world record for the 100 meters? So you think women could run against Usain Bolt...at his peak and that would be fair?"

Morgan kept hammering Yee on this issue. It's clear that Yee believes transgender athletes have the right to compete, and that she doesn't care about women's rights or basic fairness. She said a "gender neutral" Olympics is a "conversation worth having."

Of course, the Governor of California has no authority over Olympic rules or federal visa laws. The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee changed its rules back in July to bar transgender athletes (read: men) from competing against women. The Trump administration also moved to bar transgender athletes from getting "extraordinary ability" visas that would allow them to travel to the US to compete in the Olympics.

A "gender neutral" Olympics would all but erase women from the pinnacle of athletic competitions, but this isn't the first time the Left has suggested removing women from sports. Back in March, the Boston Globe ran an op-ed calling for the abolition of all sex-segregated sports.

For all their bloviating about the Republican "war on women," there is one party that's waging a war on women: the Democratic Party.

