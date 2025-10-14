The Schumer Shutdown Continues: Senate Dems Once Again Refuse to Open the Government

We are on the fourteenth day of the Schumer Shutdown, and Senate Democrats have once again voted against reopening the federal government.

BREAKING: Another failed vote to reopen the government.



Senate votes 49-45 against H.R. 5371, the House-passed continuing resolution.



The shutdown continues... pic.twitter.com/pVPdmhLjkV — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) October 14, 2025

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) earlier said it was ready for the long haul in the Schumer Shutdown and will continue the reductions in force (RIFs) of federal employees for as long as Democrats continue to dig in their heels.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson shamed the Democrats' for continuing to hold the American people hostage while demanding outrageous spending on Leftist pet causes including feminist projects in Africa, LGBTQ+ agenda items in the Balkans, and global warming initiatives. That alone has an eye-watering $5 billion price tag.

But the biggest issue is that Democrats are demanding $1.5 trillion in spending to provide illegal immigrants with free health care. That is, of course, not free -- it's paid for by every American taxpayer and every person who has a health insurance policy.

Democrats continue to lie about who is responsible for this shutdown, including House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The American people know that Republicans shut down the government.



Democrats want to open it up immediately.



And decisively address the Republican healthcare crisis. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 14, 2025

The Democrats' attempt to reframe the "healthcare crisis" as one caused by Republicans is as breathtaking as it is wrong. Democrats forced Obamacare down the nation's throat, and Democrats insisted on more government intervention in healthcare. Democrats vowed to make it "affordable," and it's anything but.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune posted on X, reminding voters exactly who is shutting down the government:

Republicans are not asking Democrats to support any new Republican policies. We’re not asking them to swallow any partisan policy riders. We’re simply asking them to turn the lights back on.



We have put forward a clean, nonpartisan CR. That’s the bill Democrats are rejecting. pic.twitter.com/6dZaySZnho — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) October 14, 2025

Democrats can open the government immediately by voting for the clean Continuing Resolution, H.R. 5317, that the Republican-controlled House passed and the Republicans in the Senate (along with three Democrats) voted for.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

