Jasmine Crockett Says Team Harris Wouldn't Let Her Campaign for Kamala in Rural Areas

The Democratic Party has no real leader at the moment. Yes, they have Democrats in leadership positions: Hakeem Jeffries in the House and Chuck Schumer in the Senate. But if you asked the average American who the head of the Democratic Party is, you would get a smattering of answers.

One of the people vying to be the face of the Dems is Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX). She's based her entire political reputation on attacking Donald Trump, and not doing much at all for her constituents.

Back during the campaign, she was tapped to help the Harris campaign and was named co-chair. She pushed to go into rural America to campaign on behalf of Harris.

That request was apparently not well-received by Kamala's team.

🚨NEW: Jasmine Crockett says Harris "team" gave her *SIDE-EYE* when she first wanted to campaign in "rural America"🚨



"I said, 'Stop sending me to all the urban centers. Yes, I can do that. Yes. But you got plenty of surrogates that can go do that. You need to send me to rural… pic.twitter.com/C29lDRHt81 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 8, 2025

Here's more from the Daily Caller:

Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett said on “Taco Policy” Tuesday that former Vice President Kamala Harris’ “team” initially rejected her offer to campaign in “rural America” during the 2024 presidential election. Crockett, who has risen to prominence with her racially-charged rants and incendiary anti-Republican attacks, announced on X on Aug. 28, 2024, that she had been named a national co-chair for the Harris campaign. She said on the podcast that she had requested to cease campaigning in urban areas and demanded to be sent to rural ones, but they did not take her up on it until it was too late.

We can't possibly imagine why they gave her the side eye.

Crockett said, "I told the team, I said, ‘Stop sending me to all the urban centers. Yes, I can do that. Yes, but you’ve got plenty of surrogates that can go do that.' You need to send me to rural America.’ And they were looking like, ‘Huh?'”

It's hard to imagine Crockett's anti-police, anti-America, pro-illegal immigration pitch would've played well in rural America. But it also shows that the Harris campaign was doomed from the start.

Throughout 2024, Harris spent her time talking to and shoring up voters in those urban centers, the LGBTQ+ community, and in other areas that would appeal to her Leftist voter base. While President Trump was campaigning in swing areas like Green Bay, WI, Harris was still visiting deep blue strongholds like Madison and Milwaukee. That was an indicator that her campaign wasn't sure she had the solid support of her base.

Election night proved that it was true.

So if Crockett thinks -- then or now -- sending someone like her to rural America to win over voters is a good idea, we won't disabuse her of the notion.

