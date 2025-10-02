The Misdirected Hostility Over Aid to Israel Can Be Corrected...Quickly
'On Us': Cracker Barrel Pledges Free Meals To Rodney Smith Jr. And The Vets He Serves

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 02, 2025 4:30 PM
Andraya Croft/Detroit Free Press via AP

Rodney Smith Jr. is the founder of Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service, a nonprofit that provides lawn care services to veterans, the elderly, the disabled, and single parents. He has inspired countless young men and women to step up and volunteer in their communities with a "50 lawn challenge."

Smith reached out to the White House on X, asking if he could bring his flag-emblazoned lawnmower to Arlington to cut grass for our veterans at rest.

The entire post reads:

I’m currently traveling to all 50 states mowing lawns for veterans, active duty service members, Gold Star families & widows. I’m also sharing their stories. This is my way of honoring them.

As founder of a nonprofit with 6,000+ kids mowing FREE lawns  for the elderly, disabled, single parents & veterans nationwide, I’d be honored to bring my USA Flag Mower to mow at the Arlington National Cemetery where veterans rest. 

I’m currently in the New England area heading down the East Coast before Florida, then Alaska. Thank you for your consideration.

While the White House has not responded yet, Southern comfort food restaurant chain Cracker Barrel did and it offered Smith, his volunteers, and veteran families a free meal on them:

Cracker Barrel was in the news frequently at the end of August due to consumer complaints about its new logo and store redesign. The backlash led Cracker Barrel to reverse course on the logo and later halt the remodel of its stores.

The move earned some praise from social media users.

"Your public relations people are doing a hell of a job in trying to rehabilitate your company's image," said one person on X. 

Another added, "Rodney has been on my podcast and he’s a national treasure. More people should follow his lead."

Others remained skeptical of Cracker Barrel's CEO and this attempt to win back consumers. 

"Look at @CrackerBarrel trying to become relevant again. I love that they are actually trying to help... But don't use veterans to fix the PR nightmare your CEO caused," said an X user.

"We don’t trust you, but just try not to be crazy woke for a few years, please?" someone else said.

Time will tell if this is a genuine gesture that represents a cultural shift at Cracker Barrel or if it's a PR ploy.

