Tipsheet

Dad Thanks President Trump for Giving Hope to Kids With Cancer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 01, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Yesterday, President Trump signed an executive order authorizing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to fight childhood cancer.

Here's more from Fox News:

Specifically, the executive order instructs the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission to work with the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy to employ AI on how to use it to diagnose and treat childhood cancers and identify new cures. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spearheads the MAHA Commission. 

The president was joined in the Oval Office by Kennedy, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, Director of the National Institutes of Health Jay Bhattacharya and others. 

The president signed the order surrounded by children, many who have survived cancer themselves. 

The president said that in signing the order the U.S. is adding another $50 million to the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative.

In remarks from the Oval Office, President Trump said, I'm also directing the federal government to fully utilize artificial intelligence to supercharge pediatric cancer research. It's pretty amazing what's happening." 

Trump was joined by families and children who had survived or are living with childhood cancer. One father thanked the President for giving such families hope.

"Mr. President...My name is Josh Armstrong. I'm from West Virginia, and I'm the father of this amazingly brave and resilient little six-year-old, Laurel. Laurel was diagnosed with leukemia when she was two years old, just before her third birthday," Armstrong said. "We watched and we wondered why there aren't better treatments available, and we wondered what might happen if she doesn't get the drugs she needs. And we wondered why isn't anybody doing more?"

Armstrong continued, "And on behalf of myself and all parents that have watched and wondered, we'd like to say that what you're doing today gives parents like me and children like Laurel the one thing that we most desperately need, and that's hope."

President Trump asked Armstrong, "And Laurel is doing well?"

"I'm happy to say Laurel is in remission today," Armstrong replied.

"That's good, she looks so beautiful," the President said. "You feeling good, Laurel?"

In his remarks from the Oval Office, the President added, "I want to just say that we're going to defeat childhood cancer once and for all."

