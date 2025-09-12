VIP
ICE Officer Seriously Injured, Illegal Immigrant Suspect Killed During Traffic Stop in Illinois

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 12, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer was seriously injured during a traffic stop in Franklin Park, IL today. The ICE officer was taking part in a traffic stop of a targeted individual when that individual resisted arrest and attempted to flee the police.

The officer being dragged fatally shot the suspect, an illegal immigrant named Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez.

In a press release, Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, "We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement."

McLaughlin also issued a warning about resisting ICE, "Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only spread misinformation, but also undermine public safety, as well as the safety of our officers and those being apprehended."

This shooting comes as ICE is increasing immigration enforcement in the Chicago area, and as part of "Operation Midway Blitz" which will target illegal immigrants in Illinois.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials say the operation has led to the arrest of several illegal immigrants convicted of crimes ranging from assault and driving under the influence.

Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, the suspect involved in today's fatal traffic stop, has a record of reckless driving offenses.

The name of the injured officer was not immediately released, a DHS official said he "suffered severe injuries but is in stable condition," according to CNN.

CHICAGO ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS

