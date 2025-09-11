Zohran Mamdani Once Tried to Block Charlie Kirk From Speaking in Queens

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist poised to be the next mayor of New York City, issued a statement yesterday -- like many Democrats -- condemning the assassination of Charlie Kirk at a TPUSA event in Orem, Utah.

Like other Democrats, he said "political violence" has no place in our country.

I'm horrified by the shooting of Charlie Kirk at a college event in Utah.



Political violence has no place in our country. — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) September 10, 2025

Unfortunately for Mamdani, the Internet has a long memory, and someone found a statement issued by Mamdani and several other New York Democrats calling on Motif Studios and Tammany House to cancel an event at which Charlie Kirk was scheduled to speak.

The craziest thing about Zohran's reaction is that he censored charlie kirk from speaking at an event in his district... https://t.co/ifDrOQBqcx pic.twitter.com/TrmBlVoacU — Edwin DeJesus (@edwinfornyc) September 10, 2025

The statement reads (emphasis original):

Joint Statement: Western Queens Elected Officials Stand in Opposition to Far-Right Event in Long Island City (Long Island City, NY) – Motif Studios has agreed to host a far-right extremist event on June 17th at Tammany House in Long Island City. In response, State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, Assembly Members Zohran Mamdani and Jessica González-Rojas, and City Council Members Julie Won and Tiffany Cabán have issued the following statement: As elected officials representing western Queens, we are deeply disappointed by the decision by Motif Studios to host an event by the far-right extremist groups Blexit and Turning Point USA at their Triplex LIC/Tammany House venue in Long Island City. Providing a platform for the kind of transphobic, bigoted views held by invited speakers Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk, and others goes directly against the diversity and inclusivity that we hold dear as New Yorkers, and is an insult to every member of our community. We call on Motif Studios to follow the lead of the Music Hall of Williamsburg, the original host of this event, who canceled their booking after the community spoke out in opposition to the bigotry of the organizers. Hate has no home in Queens, NYC, or anywhere else, and certainly not here in Long Island City.

The effort to censor conservatives in Queens failed, and the event went on as planned. Kirk appeared at the event virtually, and later posted video on social media of trans activists being removed from the event venue.

Blexit co-founder Brandon Tatum, who also spoke at the event, blasted Mamdani and the others, saying "If we were spewing anti-Christian rhetoric, we’d be welcome, if we were standing around and pushing that we should mutilate children, we would have a platform. If I sat up here and I told you that if you are Black in this country that you would never be anything, they’ll give us a platform, that’s shameful."

This not-surprising revelation should raise more than a few eyebrows. Mamdani is the frontrunner in the city's mayoral race and will likely be the next to lead the Big Apple. Conservatives have to wonder if their right to free speech and free assembly will be respected under Mamdani's administration.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

