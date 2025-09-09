Trump Secures Key Judicial Win Over Foreign Aid
NYPD Issues Alert for 'Dangerous' Career Criminal Wanted In Connection With Queens Double Homicide

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 09, 2025 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is currently searching for Jamel McGriff, a suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide and arson at a Queens home.

Authorities warn McGriff is "armed and dangerous."

Earlier today, the New York Times reported that two seniors were found dead in their Queens home.

Here's more from the New York Times:

A 76-year-old man and 77-year-old woman were discovered dead inside a Queens home on Monday after a man entered the house and set it ablaze, according to the police.

Emergency medical workers pronounced the man and woman dead at the home, a compact two-story house in Bellerose, Queens, where they had lived for decades, according to their neighbors. The authorities have not released the victims’ names.

No arrests have been made, but on Tuesday, the police said they were searching for a man between the ages of 30 and 40 in connection with the killing.

Police say the 76-year-old man was found in the basement of the home, chained to a support post, with multiple stab wounds. The 77-year-old woman was found on the first story of the home. Her body was badly burned.

Once again, McGriff is a "career criminal" with convictions going back three decades. He was released on parole in 2023 after serving 17 years of a 20-year sentence for a 2006 robbery and assault conviction after robbing a 34-year-old man on the F train, and sexually assaulting a 23-year-old female employee at knifepoint before stealing $300 from the store where she worked.

Police also say McGriff is the primary suspect in two robberies that occurred after his release from prison.

As of the time of this writing, McGriff is still at large.

