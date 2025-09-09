A Year Later Waukesha School Silent on Trans-Identifying Teen’s Columbine-Like Plot

Last month's horrific shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, brought new attention to the issue of mental health in relation to transgender individuals because Robert (Robin) Westman, the alleged shooter, was a deeply troubled "trans identifying" man.

Advertisement

As a result of this increased scrutiny, a story out of Waukesha, Wisconsin, that had been swept under the rug is receiving new attention.

Waukesha, a deeply red county, is home to Les Paul Middle School. Last year, a 13-year-old student was expelled from the school after officials uncovered a very serious plan for a "Columbine-like" school shooting. That student is a "trans identifying" female.

Here's more from The Post Millennial:

On October 28, 2024, the student and a suspected accomplice, identified only as “Student A,” agreed to start drafting a hit list. Just days later, Student A posted a TikTok video featuring the suspect dressed in a black trench coat, sunglasses, and a dark shirt with a red logo, an outfit eerily reminiscent of the Columbine shooters. In the video, the suspect referenced guns and boasted that the suspect could easily access them at home. Both students were briefly suspended, but their plotting reportedly continued. A school resource officer later uncovered more disturbing videos and images, including one where the pair filmed themselves in the school library harassing a classmate and displaying pictures of students they described as their “hit list.” When confronted, both admitted to having “school shooter ideations.”



A forensic search of the suspect’s phone revealed chilling internet searches such as “school shooting targeted list,” “keeping a kill list,” “trans kill hit list,” and “can 13-year-olds be arrested.” The teen was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats and referred to juvenile authorities. Because juvenile records in Wisconsin are sealed, it remains unclear whether she was ever charged or convicted.

Andy Ngo contacted the Waukesha Police Department, who confirmed juvenile charges were made to the Waukesha District Attorney's office, but -- as of today -- we do not know if anything has happened in the case. Juvenile records are sealed in the state of Wiscosnin.

Milwaukee-area talk show host Dan O'Donnell originally reported this story, who said in an interview, “Here, too, in the Waukesha case, a 13-year-old girl all of a sudden thinks she’s a boy. Well, she also thinks she was playing dress-up as Dylan Klebold… cosplay not just as any boy, but specifically one of the Columbine killers. Thank heavens this was treated as the serious flashing red warning sign that it was.”

When asked to comment on the story, the Waukesha School District issued the following statement to O'Donnell: "Student safety is our number one priority in the Waukesha School District. If there is a safety concern, our district policies and procedures are followed to address the matter. We do not comment on any student disciplinary matters."

The student's arrest and expulsion were hidden from parents in the district, leading many to wonder if the school and the justice system put political optics ahead of public safety.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!