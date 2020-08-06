Biden Promotes His 'Build Back America' Plan By Showing Everyone He Owns A Corvette

Joe Biden posted a video of himself driving around in a corvette on Twitter Wednesday, as a way to promote his "Buy American" plan.

There's been a lot of talk about my vetting process lately. Here’s an inside look: pic.twitter.com/tFRKJOE3hi — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 5, 2020

In the video, Biden is seen riding around in his green 1967 C2 Corvette Stingray, a vehicle that is worth an estimated $78,000 and was given to him as a wedding gift by his father. He took former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno for a spin in the vehicle back in 2016, on the show "Jay Leno's Garage."

Along with vague statements about the car's features in the new ad, he assures the public he's all for American manufacturing.

"This is iconic industry," said Biden. "How can American made vehicles no longer be out there?

"I believe that we can own the 21st century market again by moving to electric vehicles," he added. Biden then said he heard an electric Corvette that tops out at 200 mph could be on the way. Indeed, Chevrolet has produced an all-electric Corvette supercar that was clocked at speeds even over 200 mph. The car isn't currently in production and if it ever does hit the market, it'll cost a whopping $750,000.

Fans of classic cars and roaring engines bemoaned Biden preaching about the future of electric vehicles from behind the wheel of a '67 Stingray. Additionally, if the former vice president intends to seize the 21st century of automaking in America, he'll have to convince Americans to ditch their affinity for Japanese hybrids like the Toyota Prius and Honda Insight.

Biden followed the video with another post promoting American manufacturing with his "Make it in America" message.

I don’t buy for one second that the vitality of American manufacturing is a thing of the past. As president, I'll make bold investments in American manufacturing, industry, and innovation to make sure the future is made in America — by all of America. pic.twitter.com/LkIi8g6M5i — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 5, 2020

Some people weren't buying Biden's attempt to seem hip with his classic car while promoting an empty message of American industry and ambitious goals of eliminating carbon emission.

"This is so powerfully lame," tweeted Daily Wire's Michael Knowles.

This is so powerfully lame. https://t.co/7reWRs4X6m — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 6, 2020

"Someone take his keys immediately," tweeted Students For Trump.

Someone take his keys immediately. https://t.co/T80jtRiPAx — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 5, 2020

In early July, Biden laid out his "Buy American" plan," which he claims will bolster the U.S. economy through massive job creation in the American manufacturing industry. The plan is made up of multiple components relating to America manufacturing and innovation, with a proposed $700 billion to be allocated for research and creation of products in this country.

In May the U.S. Department of Labor reported that 39 million people lost their jobs amid the pandemic. However in May, it was reported the U.S. added 2.5 million jobs, and in June 4.8 million, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Joe Biden has been widely criticized for his past support of trade deals like NAFTA and TPP, which cost millions of American manufacturing jobs.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 4.5 million jobs were lost during the duration of NAFTA.

A 2016 Economic Policy Institute study revealed 2 million jobs were lost in 2015 from the failed TPP; a total of 1.1 million of them were in manufacturing.

Biden has vowed to end the use of fossil fuels by 2050, a proposal that would slash millions of American energy jobs and cost trillions of dollars to achieve. Many in the country found his sudden concern about American jobs insincere and too little too late.