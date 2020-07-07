Eagles' Wide Receiver Posts Anti-Semetic Quotes Attributed to Hitler on Social Media

Anti-Semitism

Alex Corey
Posted: Jul 07, 2020
Source: (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver DeSean Jackson went on an anti-Semitic sharing spree on over the July 4th holiday posting Hitler quotes to his Instagram. His most recent post of such remarks was Monday. 

Jackson highlighted three paragraphs from a book that attributed the Hitler quotes. He then posted a picture of the section to his Instagram story under the account @0ne0fone.

The passage reads: 

“Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows [sic] that the Negros are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will black mail America.

‘The [sic] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.

‘The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching Children of Israel.’”

Jackson defended himself saying he has no "hate towards the Jewish community" and that people took his post the wrong way. 

The passage appears to be from the book “Jerusalem,” which attributed the quote to “The Nazis World War II," according to The Philly Voice.

Jackson went on to praise anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan by posting multiple photos of him. 

He captioned one of the posts: "This man powerful I hope everyone got a chance to watch this !! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on !!"

On Monday he posted a photo quote from Farrakhan that read: "There must be 100% change… There’s a burden the Earth is carrying that it must be relieved from. The Earth is burdened by the wicked living on a planet that was made for the righteous.”

People have taken to Twitter to express their outrage over Jackson's comments on both ends of the political spectrum. 

No one has any defense for Jackson's actions except himself. 

The Eagles put out a response on Twitter late Tuesday morning condemning Jackson's actions. They said they are "disappointed." 

