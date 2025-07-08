Marco Rubio Revokes Syrian Group's 'Terrorist' Status

The U.S. Department of State has revoked their former classification of al-Nusrah Front, a group led by Syria's new president, no longer classifying the group as a terrorist organization. This change by the Trump administration signifies a new level of cooperation between the United States and the Syrian government after the former Syrian leader Bashar Assad was ousted last year.

In a statement released Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the classification change “recognizes the positive actions taken by the new Syrian government” under President Ahmad al-Sharaa. Rubio revoked the terrorist label from the al-Nusrah Front after consulting with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, according to the Federal Register.

"This action also builds on the momentum of the June 30 Executive Order ‘Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions’ and recognizes the positive actions taken by the new Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a press release. "This FTO revocation is an important step in fulfilling President Trump’s vision of a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria."

The revocation signed by Rubio on June 23 was followed a week later by President Trump's executive order "Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions". The executive order temporarily waives sanctions against Syria, but the sanctions must be permanently repealed through legislation.

"The United States is committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors," said President Trump in his executive order. "A united Syria that does not offer a safe haven for terrorist organizations and ensures the security of its religious and ethnic minorities will support regional security and prosperity."

Al-Nusrah was originally designated a foreign terrorist organization because of its affiliation with al-Qaida. In 2017, the al-Nusrah Front split and changed its name to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The first Trump administration then designated the group as a terrorist organization.

President Ahmed al-Sharaa now leads Syrian after a rebel offensive in December ousted the Assad family. The relations between the United States and Syria are improving as the Middle Eastern country attempts to rebuild with a new government after 13 years of war.

After the state department's announcement on Monday, President Trump reiterated that he had been told that al-Sharaa “comes from a very tough background.”

“I said, ‘Well, you know, I’m not that surprised. It’s a tough part of the world,’” said Trump, who met with al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia in May, according to NBC News. “But I was very impressed by him. But we took the sanctions off because we want to give them a chance.”

President Trump's executive order keeps in place sanctions that were imposed on former Syrian leader Assad, his aides, family, and officials if they are determined to have violated human rights or to have been involved in chemical weaponry development. Previous sanctions passed by Congress also target anyone supporting or doing business with Syria's military, intelligence agencies, or suspect groups. These sanctions will also remain in place.











