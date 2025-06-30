Trump Says He Has a TikTok Buyer

President Trump announced Sunday that he has a buyer for TikTok. The Chinese-owned platform has been facing an impending ban over national security concerns.

President Trump appeared on "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo" on Fox News. Bartiromo and Trump were discussing tariffs and the trade relationship between the United States and China when the president shared about the potential buyer.

"We have a buyer for TikTok, by the way," said Trump. "I think I'll need China approval, but I think President Xi will probably do it."

President Trump did not disclose the identity of the buyer, but rather specified that the potential new owners would be "a group of very wealthy people."

When asked about when more information would be available, the president said, "I'll tell you in about two weeks."

TikTok's status has been unclear for months in the United States. In 2024, new legislation signed by Biden required that TikTok be banned in the United States unless the app's parent company, ByteDance, transferred ownership of the platform to a non-Chinese company. ByteDance's ownership of TikTok raised national security questions for the United States. The main concern was the possibility that sensitive user data collected by TikTok could be shared with the Chinese government.

President Trump has extended the enforcement deadline for TikTok's ban three times. He signed an executive order on June 19, extending the deadline for the app another ninety days.

“I’ve just signed the Executive Order extending the Deadline for the TikTok closing for 90 days (September 17, 2025). Thank you for your attention to this matter!” said Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The order instructed the Department of Justice not to enforce the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act" signed by Biden.



