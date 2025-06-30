VIP
The Failure of Thom Tillis
The Justice Department Just Filed a Major Lawsuit Against Los Angeles – Here's...
PolitiFact Desperately Wants You to Believe Zohran Mamdani Isn't a Communist
Shocking Report Exposes How Cartels Use Surveillance Technology to Kill FBI Informants
Do We Really Need to Trans Shakespeare?
Three Big Takeaways from Bitcoin Policy Institute's Annual Summit
Thanks to President Trump, America Enjoys the Lowest Summer Gas Prices Since 2021
British Rap Duo Responds After Backlash to IDF Death Chants at Glastonbury
CNN: Download This App to Find Out If ICE Is Coming to a...
Schumer Has to Be Reminded of Senate Rules by Moreno As He Rails...
Mamdani Embraces Racist 'Equity' Scheme, Receives Perfectly Fitting Endorsement
Three Illegal Immigrants Got 'Trapped' Atop the Border Wall
Once Again, Mamdani Refuses to Condemn 'Globalize the Intifada'
VIP
How Much of the Hispanic Vote Did Trump Really Get?
Tipsheet

Trump Says He Has a TikTok Buyer

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | June 30, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

President Trump announced Sunday that he has a buyer for TikTok. The Chinese-owned platform has been facing an impending ban over national security concerns. 

Advertisement

President Trump appeared on "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo" on Fox News. Bartiromo and Trump were discussing tariffs and the trade relationship between the United States and China when the president shared about the potential buyer. 

"We have a buyer for TikTok, by the way," said Trump. "I think I'll need China approval, but I think President Xi will probably do it." 

President Trump did not disclose the identity of the buyer, but rather specified that the potential new owners would be "a group of very wealthy people." 

When asked about when more information would be available, the president said, "I'll tell you in about two weeks." 

TikTok's status has been unclear for months in the United States. In 2024, new legislation signed by Biden required that TikTok be banned in the United States unless the app's parent company, ByteDance, transferred ownership of the platform to a non-Chinese company. ByteDance's ownership of TikTok raised national security questions for the United States. The main concern was the possibility that sensitive user data collected by TikTok could be shared with the Chinese government. 

Recommended

Schumer Has to Be Reminded of Senate Rules by Moreno As He Rails Against 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

President Trump has extended the enforcement deadline for TikTok's ban three times. He signed an executive order on June 19, extending the deadline for the app another ninety days. 

“I’ve just signed the Executive Order extending the Deadline for the TikTok closing for 90 days (September 17, 2025). Thank you for your attention to this matter!” said Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social

The order instructed the Department of Justice not to enforce the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act" signed by Biden. 


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Schumer Has to Be Reminded of Senate Rules by Moreno As He Rails Against 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Rebecca Downs
The Democrat We Conservatives Need to Worry About in 2028 Kurt Schlichter
The Justice Department Just Filed a Major Lawsuit Against Los Angeles – Here's Why Jeff Charles
Mamdani Embraces Racist 'Equity' Scheme, Receives Perfectly Fitting Endorsement Guy Benson
Dem Strategist Loses It After She Cannot Deny America Is Better Off With Trump Matt Vespa
Shocking Report Exposes How Cartels Use Surveillance Technology to Kill FBI Informants Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Schumer Has to Be Reminded of Senate Rules by Moreno As He Rails Against 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Rebecca Downs
Advertisement