Operation Dragon Eye: Most Successful Child Rescue Operation in USMS History

The U.S. Marshal Service announced Monday that 60 "critically missing" children have been successfully rescued from across Florida as part of Operation Dragon Eye. The operation was one of the largest child rescue operations in U.S. history and the most successful effort in the history of the U.S. Marshals.

Advertisement

The operation resulted in eight arrests, including charges of human trafficking, child endangerment, narcotics possession, and custodial interference. The highest bond was set at $250 million.

"I have to curtail my enthusiasm because of the sensitivity of the victims involved in this operation," said William Berger, U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Florida. "But the successful recovery of 60 missing children, complemented with the arrest of eight individuals, including child predators, signifies the most successful missing child recovery effort in the history of the United States Marshals Service; or to my knowledge, any other similar operation held in the United States."

JUST IN: Massive child predator sting “Operation Dragon Eye” in FL led to the arrests of eight suspects on charges including human trafficking, child endangerment, and drug possession.



SIXTY missing kids were rescued. pic.twitter.com/BLUS7ZpXqs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2025

Operation Dragon Eye was a two-week initiative with over 100 people involved. The U.S. Marshals Service from the Middle District of Florida led the operation, but its success was the product of twenty agencies collaborating, representing federal, state, local, medical, and non-government social organizations.

The children were recovered from across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. They were provided with medical resources, social services, and advocates. The child welfare and social service partners involved in the operation said "they are proud of this operation's achievements," according to the U.S. Marshals' press release.

"The success of Operation DRAGON EYE is a testament to what's possible when agencies unite with a shared mission to protect children," said Callahan Walsh, Executive Director, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. "We're proud to have supported the U.S. Marshals Service and our partners in Florida to recover these missing children and provide critical support to those who need it most. NCMEC is honored to stand alongside these teams and will continue working tirelessly to help make sure that every child has a safe childhood."

The operation had three main goals: to recover the "critically missing" children, to provide them with physical and psychological services, and to arrest the perpetrators to break the cycle of exploitation. The United States Marshals Service (USMS) defines "critically missing" children as "those at risk of crimes of violence or those with other elevated risk factors such as substance abuse, sexual exploitation, crime exposure, or domestic violence."

Advertisement

"The unique part of this operation was the fact that underaged critically missing children ranging from age 9 to 17 were not only recovered but were debriefed and provided with physical and psychological care," said Berger. "This operation further included follow-up assistance in hopes that these youth will not return to the streets to be further victimized.”