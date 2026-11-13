Florida Woman Pleads Guilty in $4.8M PPP Fraud Scheme

A Florida woman has pleaded guilty to her involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds for herself and others by submitting fraudulent applications to PPP lenders.

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Ashley Spike, 32, pleaded guilty on November 3, 2026, to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for February 10, 2027.

Spike was charged in February 2026.

Spike conspired with co-conspirators, Tanya Pierre, Lisa Lemoine, and allegedly Sniders Jean-Jacques, Lorne Johnson, and others, to submit fraudulent PPP applications on behalf of borrowers. Spike created fake tax forms to backstop borrowers’ fraudulent applications in which they claimed they operated qualifying businesses.

Spike personally received two PPP loans, totaling $49,999 through the scheme. As a result of Spike and her co-conspirators’ alleged fraud, lenders issued more than $4.8 million in PPP loans to unqualified borrowers.

Lemoine pleaded guilty in May 2026 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2027.

Pierre pleaded guilty in August 2026 and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12, 2027.

Guilty. $4.8 million in fraudulent PPP loans. Ashley Spike, 32, of Florida, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud after fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program funds for herself and others through false loan applications. The scheme resulted in lenders issuing more than $4.8 million in PPP loans to unqualified borrowers. As part of the scheme, Spike created fake tax forms to backstop borrowers’ fraudulent applications in which they claimed they operated qualifying businesses. Sentencing is scheduled for February 10, 2027, This case is a result of excellent work by @DMAnews1, @IRS_CI, @SBAOIG, & @SecretService. 🔗https://t.co/7JMefOfKya — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) November 11, 2026

The charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss from the scheme, whichever is greater. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Thomas Demeo, Special Agent in Charge of Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, Boston Field Office; Daniel Arce, Special Agent in Charge of the Small Business Administration, Office of Inspector General, Eastern Region; and Mark Comorosky, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service, Boston Field Office, made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Kearney of the Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit is prosecuting the case.

On March 26, 2026, United States Attorney Leah B. Foley announced the creation of the Benefit & Voter Fraud Team, a district-wide initiative established in response to the rampant fraud being uncovered across Massachusetts. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected benefit fraud in Massachusetts by calling 1-855-SCAM-MA-1 (855-722-6621).

On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance, to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The remaining defendants are presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in the court of law.

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