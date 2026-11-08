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Oklahoma Man Pleads Guilty to Running Sham Farmers Market That Processed $212,000 in SNAP Benefits

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Nov 08, 2026 3:00 PM
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Oklahoma Man Pleads Guilty to Running Sham Farmers Market That Processed $212,000 in SNAP Benefits
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to stealing public benefits meant to help poor people buy groceries. 

Steven Eugene Melton, Jr., 41, of Noble, Oklahoma, has pleaded guilty to theft of government property and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits fraud.

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According to public records, in June 2023, Melton applied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service for authorization to accept SNAP benefits at a purported farmer’s market called Wrights Farms. In the application, Melton used the name, date of birth, and Social Security number of an individual who had no involvement in the scheme. 

Melton created Wrights Farms as a sham business to process SNAP payments.

The Food and Nutrition Service approved the application on June 6, 2023. From June 2023 through May 2024, Wrights Farms processed approximately $212,194.58 in SNAP benefits from fraudulent accounts that Melton obtained using fake or altered identification cards.

On May 19, 2026, a federal Grand Jury charged Melton with theft of government property and SNAP benefits fraud. Melton pleaded guilty on November 2, 2026, and admitted he converted SNAP benefits for his own personal use.

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At sentencing, Melton faces up to 20 years in federal prison. 

This case is the result of an investigation by the United States Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General and Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Krista Hodges-Eckhoff is prosecuting the case. 

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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SNAP helps feed about 40 million people nationwide but criminals have looted the program for decades. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has targeted SNAP fraud.


Reference is made to public filings for additional information.

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News Topics DOJ | FRAUD | OKLAHOMA | SNAP | USDA
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