CBS Staffers Reportedly Resist Weiss’s Push to Chase Alaska Ballot Story

CBS’s Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan reportedly challenged CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss when Weiss asked reporters to investigate the scandal of Alaska’s ballot controversy.

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Fox News reported that several CBS staffers downplayed a New York Times report detailing how Democrats placed a decoy “Dan Sullivan” on the ballot to confuse voters and give Democrat candidate Mary Peltola an advantage in the Senate race.

The New York Times reported that Peltola has ordered a staffer in Summer 2025 to find “as many people named Dan Sullivan in Alaska as you can.”

Fox reported:

“When Weiss asked for other examples of ballot confusion, "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan pointed to New Hampshire Senate candidate John Sununu, suggesting that midterm voters might confuse him with his brother, former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.”

The Justice Department has reportedly started investigating Alaska’s ballot confusion.

Fox is reporting that CBS's Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan was one of those objecting to pursuing the Peltola scandal. Brennan allegedly compared a decoy candidate to voters being confused by different Sununu brothers who have run for office... https://t.co/MApUbExtrQ — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 29, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: CBS News chief Bari Weiss faced “significant resistance” from staff at the network’s 9am meeting this morning while discussing the growing Alaska ballot scandal as she urged reporters to dig into the story, according to sources at the meeting. https://t.co/K79XGIqu1F — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) October 29, 2026

Margaret Brennan basically told Bari Weiss to screw off when Weiss said on the daily CBS News editorial call that they need to stay on the Alaska Democrats-Mary Peltola-Dan J. Sullivan story. AMAZING. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 29, 2026

🚨 Bombshell reporting shows national Democrats colluded for months to lie to Alaska voters and Mary Peltola knew all about it. Her campaign was at the center of the scheme. https://t.co/22k31UrTTE — Dan Sullivan (@DanSullivan_AK) October 29, 2026

BREAKING: NYT reports that operatives with Democratic Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola’s campaign were behind the effort to find & recruit a candidate named Dan Sullivan to run against incumbent GOP Senator Dan S. Sullivan in an effort to confuse voters and peel votes from him. Specifically, NYT says they have reviewed text messages and documents that reveal in summer 2025, a Peltola staffer received instructions from campaign staffers to find as many people named Dan Sullivan in Alaska as possible. The staffer complied, going through voter records, and compiled a list. The operation “involved secret trips to far-flung Alaskan communities and the appearance of a mysterious Midwestern operative, who traversed the state using a fake name and made his pitch to would-be candidates over beers at brew pubs.” Per NYT: “The plan worked. This spring, a retired teacher from a tiny fishing village along the Alaska Panhandle, reachable only by air and sea, announced his candidacy for Senate. His name was Dan J. Sullivan.” https://t.co/Fh1n4fporW — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 28, 2026

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On Thursday, President Donald Trump denounced the trick.

.@POTUS on Mary Peltola: "It shouldn't be allowed to happen, and it was done in conjunction with Schumer and everybody else. It's called VOTER FRAUD. It should not have been allowed to happen." https://t.co/qZEKNJCm9n — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 29, 2026

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