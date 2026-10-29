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CBS Staffers Reportedly Resist Weiss’s Push to Chase Alaska Ballot Story

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 29, 2026 8:30 PM
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CBS Staffers Reportedly Resist Weiss’s Push to Chase Alaska Ballot Story
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

CBS’s Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan reportedly challenged CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss when Weiss asked reporters to investigate the scandal of Alaska’s ballot controversy. 

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Fox News reported that several CBS staffers downplayed a New York Times report detailing how Democrats placed a decoy “Dan Sullivan” on the ballot to confuse voters and give Democrat candidate Mary Peltola an advantage in the Senate race. 

The New York Times reported that Peltola has ordered a staffer in Summer 2025 to find “as many people named Dan Sullivan in Alaska as you can.” 

Fox reported: 

“When Weiss asked for other examples of ballot confusion, "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan pointed to New Hampshire Senate candidate John Sununu, suggesting that midterm voters might confuse him with his brother, former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.”

The Justice Department has reportedly started investigating Alaska’s ballot confusion. 

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On Thursday, President Donald Trump denounced the trick.

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News Topics ALASKA | CBS NEWS | DAN SULLIVAN | FACE THE NATION | MARY PELTOLA
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