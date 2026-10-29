The Dems' Election-Rigging Scheme in Alaska Could End With Grand Jury Subpoenas

The media will say it’s not a big deal because it happens all the time. That’s not a defense. The media have a lackadaisical attitude toward border security and immigration law, likely because most are rich enough to exploit the cheap labor that illegal immigration bestows on the political class. Illegals being here doesn’t mean laws shouldn’t be enforced or that driver’s licenses should be issued. Their presence means only one thing: if ICE finds them, they go away, but I digress.

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By now, you know Democrats were trying to stack the ballot with Dan Sullivans to dilute the vote in Alaska. They need to help Democrat Mary Peltola, since she’s turned out to be something of a mess, firing her top staffers and facing stories of abusing aides, including dropping the N-word, which her side strongly denied. If attacking The New York Times, which penned the piece about this operation this week, is your go-to, then I can see why Democrats thought they needed to meddle here. What a disaster. There was also talk among Democrat operatives of creating a fake MAGA party to further siphon support.

The Justice Department has reportedly taken notice, with subpoenas expected to fly off the shelves in weeks and the investigation running well past election day (via Bill Melugin):

BREAKING: Colleague @davidspunt reports via two sources familiar that there is an ongoing DOJ "aggressive criminal investigation" into Daniel J. Sullivan appearing on the ballot for US Senate in Alaska, and the investigation has intensified in the wake of the bombshell NYT report today. DOJ sources tell David that multiple grand jury subpoenas will be issued in the coming hours and days, and there are preservation orders to cell phone companies that are being prepared regarding text messages and emails that may build a timeline for how Daniel J. Sullivan was placed on the ballot. The investigation is being handled by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Alaska and federal prosecutors are interested in potential charges relating to the depravation of rights of Alaska voters. The investigation is expected to go beyond Election Day and has been underway for several months. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 28, 2026

Colleague David Spunt reports via two sources familiar that there is an ongoing DOJ "aggressive criminal investigation" into Daniel J. Sullivan appearing on the ballot for US Senate in Alaska, and the investigation has intensified in the wake of the bombshell NYT report today. DOJ sources tell David that multiple grand jury subpoenas will be issued in the coming hours and days, and there are preservation orders to cell phone companies that are being prepared regarding text messages and emails that may build a timeline for how Daniel J. Sullivan was placed on the ballot. The investigation is being handled by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Alaska and federal prosecutors are interested in potential charges relating to the depravation of rights of Alaska voters. The investigation is expected to go beyond Election Day and has been underway for several months.

Look, I know there are a dozen or so investigations ongoing, and the pace isn’t to the Trump base's liking. I can see that, but I don’t think this one will be half-assed.

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