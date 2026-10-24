FBI Arrests Government Contractor Over Alleged Leaks of Classified Defense Information to Writer

“National defense information is classified to protect the American people from bad actors around the world who wish to do us harm,” said Attorney General Todd Blanche. “The details alleged in this affidavit reflect the behavior of a government contractor who exempted himself from a federal law governing the protection of classified information. The Department of Justice will continue prosecuting individuals who leak classified information and put our national security at risk.”

As further detailed in the complaint, Brinksman had an ongoing personal relationship with an individual who maintains an online publication on Substack (Individual 1). A fundraising article reportedly published by Individual 1 in September 2026 claimed Individual 1 had “published reporting based on classified [relevant U.S. government agency] assessments.” Individual 1 posted on her social media profile, “I also accept leaks.”

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189115586849.pdf by scott.mcclallen

“The FBI arrested the subject after he was caught allegedly betraying his oath and leaking classified defense information,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Protecting America’s secrets is a top counterintelligence priority of this FBI - and anyone caught abusing their position of trust within the government by jeopardizing national security and putting our brave warriors at risk will be met with the full weight of justice.”

The FBI Chicago Field Office is investigating the case with substantial assistance from the Washington Field Office.

“As alleged, Brinksman reached far outside his own duties to obtain some of our Nation’s most closely held secrets and handed them to a romantic partner he knew intended to publish them,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “That is not carelessness. It is a betrayal of his oath and the American people who entrusted him to fulfill his duties honorably. Those cleared to hold our Nation's secrets undertake a solemn obligation to protect that information. If proven at trial, this conduct is a grave violation of the Espionage Act, and the National Security Division will prosecute it as such.”

Trial Attorneys Eli Ross and Kathryn DeMarco of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Vito Iaia for the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting the case, with valuable assistance from Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tejpal Chawla and Stuart Allen for the D.C.

Charges in a complaint are merely allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.