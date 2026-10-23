Omar Posts 'Less Scrolling, More Strolling' After Feds Reportedly Confiscate Her Phone

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5), whose name may not be her real name, posted on social media Friday, encouraging users to do “less scrolling” and “more strolling.”

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The federal government reportedly seized her phone as part of an investigation into her identity.

Investigators reportedly dumpster-dived to get Omar’s DNA in an attempt to prove that she married her brother to commit immigration fraud.

Omar is accused of changing her birth year to gain citizenship and changing her name from Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, which also happens to be the same surname as the brother she allegedly married — Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

She’s doing less scrolling because the FBI confiscated her phone LMAO — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 23, 2026

When MSNOW asked Omar if she married her brother, she responded: “Not to my knowledge.”

Ilhan Omar denies that she married her brother: "Not to my knowledge." https://t.co/uxRq3i08zP — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 22, 2026

GREAT timeline of Ilhan Omar’s fraud — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) October 23, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: Senior U.S. officials tell @Newsmax the federal probe into the mysterious past of @Ilhan Omar is being driven by the Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Unit (HRVWCU) @DHSgov, and that investigators are examining whether Omar's father committed war crimes in his native Somalia. Tune into NEWSMAX starting at noon ET for more of my reporting. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 23, 2026

HILARIOUS 🅱️ Ilhan Omar is so nervous she's now posting staged videos with her current husband sightseeing.. LMAO Federal prosecutors just listed her in court as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi." Her office says Omar is her real name. The Attorney General says prosecutors don't make up names. PACK YOUR BAGS. 🇺🇸 ~~> 🇸🇴 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 23, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: Ilhan Nur Said Elmi just VOTED in Minnesota, and scurried away from reporters The question is, did she vote under her REAL name, or her alleged FAKE name, “Ilhan Omar”? Because the latter is likely a federal crime! https://t.co/WPVvk1cLYu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 23, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: NY Post just released a 1997 marriage certificate that lists the father of Ilhan Omar's sister as "Nur Said ELMI," the SAME last name as the man Omar married — HER BROTHER It's over. Omar's late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, also went by "Nur Said Elmi." In a filing this week, the DOJ referred to the congresswoman herself as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi." OMAR IS NOT HER REAL NAME. When she was asked directly whether she's related to Ahmed Elmi, she said: "Not to my knowledge" 🤡 She must forfeit her seat. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2026

We should have never let Ilhan Omar into our country. — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) October 23, 2026

Wait until people come to find that in 2017, when Omar was a state representative, she directed $2.2 Million to her sister, Sahra Noor (previously Sahra Nur Said Elmi). Her sister, as the CEO of “the People’s Center” has taken in over $40 Million in additional state and federal dollars… In Congress, “Ilhan Omar” helped secure an additional $1 million in federal earmarks for the clinic’s facilities, and helped them secure ongoing federal HHS/HRSA grant funding to the tune of $10 Million annually. @IlhanMN’s entire life can be described in a single word: Fraud. — Elliott Engen (@elliottengenMN) October 23, 2026

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I love how the audio is distorted like it's blasting out of some broken-down speakers at some street shop in Mogadishu. Anyone who has traveled in the Third World knows exactly the kind of sound I'm talking about—there actually is a charm to it. — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) October 23, 2026

The pedophile protection party’s president is laundering right-wing conspiracy theories through the most corrupt DOJ in American history. Whenever the news turns bad, this creep reaches for one name: mine. So let’s make it crystal clear. My name has always been Ilhan Omar. Maybe you should focus on what your VP’s real name is. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 23, 2026

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