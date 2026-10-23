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Omar Posts 'Less Scrolling, More Strolling' After Feds Reportedly Confiscate Her Phone

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 23, 2026 6:30 PM
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Omar Posts 'Less Scrolling, More Strolling' After Feds Reportedly Confiscate Her Phone
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5), whose name may not be her real name, posted on social media Friday, encouraging users to do “less scrolling” and “more strolling.” 

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The federal government reportedly seized her phone as part of an investigation into her identity. 

Investigators reportedly dumpster-dived to get Omar’s DNA in an attempt to prove that she married her brother to commit immigration fraud. 

Omar is accused of changing her birth year to gain citizenship and changing her name from Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, which also happens to be the same surname as the brother she allegedly married — Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

When MSNOW asked Omar if she married her brother, she responded: “Not to my knowledge.”

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News Topics CRIME | DOJ | FBI | ILHAN OMAR | MINNESOTA
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