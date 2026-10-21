Is Ilhan Omar Even Her Real Name? The Search Warrant Is Interesting.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is under investigation for immigration fraud. Federal agents searched her D.C. residence last week, seized her phone, computer, and passport, and have DNA evidence that could expose her marriage to her brother as part of the scheme. There are also allegations that her winery sold empty barrels, but that’s for another time. The Left has viewed this as political persecution. Nope. A Democrat judge signed the search warrant, and the investigation began under Joe Biden. But the D.C. Attorney’s Office warrant lists Omar under another name. Is she serving in Congress and living here under a false identity? Omar's name appears to be Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.

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BREAKING: the federal search warrant against Ilhan Omar names her as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar," indicating that DOJ believes she is present in the United States under a false identity! Revealed in a scheduling order today from DDC https://t.co/rMzqHPoTfF — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 21, 2026

Omar’s sister also had her phone taken by federal officials and was recently questioned by investigators (via Fox News):

Rep. Ilhan Omar's older sister was questioned by federal investigators last week in relation to an immigration fraud probe into the congresswoman, Fox News Digital has learned. Three sources familiar with the investigation said Sahra Noor voluntarily spoke with the investigators after the high-profile Monday morning raid on the residence Omar shares with her husband in Washington, D.C. It is not clear the scope of the conversation Noor had with investigators. Like Omar, Noor came to the United States as a child fleeing the civil war in Somalia. She currently lives in Kenya, according to her LinkedIn page, but has been in the United States promoting her new book, "Salt in the Snow: A Somali Immigrant Story."

Omar’s sister’s phone was taken by federal agents earlier this year, and messages on that device are what led to the search of Minnesota’s congresswoman’s home.

Ilhan Omar search warrant.pdf by Matt Vespa

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