Illegal Alien Convicted of Stealing Deceased Infant’s Identity to Get U.S. Passport

An illegal alien from Mexico with a significant U.S. criminal history was convicted on Oct. 16 for stealing the identity of a deceased U.S. citizen and fraudulently obtaining a U.S. passport.

Advertisement

In October 2024, a federal grand jury indicted Vidal Blanco-Blas, 62, for false statements in application and use of a United States Passport and aggravated identity theft. After a three-day trial and approximately two hours of deliberation, a jury convicted him on both counts.

According to evidence presented at trial, Blanco-Blas entered the U.S. over 40 years ago, using the stolen identity of a deceased U.S. citizen, Julio Cesar Torres — an infant who passed away in Mexico at approximately 3 months old. Once in the U.S., Blanco-Blas utilized the infant’s identity to illegally obtain a Social Security number, State of Texas driver’s license, voter registration card, and U.S. passport.

“Exploiting the identity of a deceased American infant to sneak into the U.S and conceal a decades-long life of crime and fraud is an appalling act that undermines the integrity of our immigration system and erodes trust in our nation’s most vital security documents,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. “Identity fraud of this magnitude endangers national security, and this office will aggressively pursue anyone who seeks to manipulate our systems or compromise the security of the United States.”

Blanco-Blas has a significant criminal history in the U.S. He was previously convicted and sentenced to 84 months for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, 120 months for possession of marijuana, and 21 months for possession with intent to distribute up to 30 kilograms of marijuana under his stolen identity.

Vidal Blanco-Blas is an illegal alien. Four decades ago, he illegally entered the United States using the stolen identity of a deceased U.S. citizen infant. Once in the U.S, Blanco-Blas used the infant’s identity to illegally obtain an SSN, State of Texas driver’s license, voter registration card, and U.S. passport. During his time pretending to be a U.S. citizen, Blanco-Blas committed serious drug trafficking crimes in America, with multiple lengthy prior prison sentences. A jury has now convicted Blanco-Blas of more crimes—this time stealing the identity of the deceased U.S. citizen and fraudulently obtaining a U.S. passport. He faces 12 years in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for March. Excellent work by @NDTXnews, @StateDeptDSS and other partners to uncover and prosecute this scheme. — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) October 22, 2026

“Diplomatic Security Service Special Agents are tasked with preserving the sanctity of national security documents like the United States passport,” said Diplomatic Security Service Houston Field Office Special Agent in Charge Ryan Pack. “In support of our mission and authorities delegated by the U.S. Secretary of State, our cadre will continue to tirelessly work to identify and bring forth to prosecution any party attempting to undermine the most trusted identity document in the world.”

Witnesses at trial testified that Blanco-Blas held himself out to be Julio Cesar Torres, going so far as to instruct his daughter to sustain the charade that he was her “uncle,” Julio Cesar Torres, when in public. This charade continued until April 11, 2023, when Vidal Blanco-Blas submitted an application to renew his fraudulently obtained U.S. passport in Greenville, Texas. Due to advancements in investigative techniques, the U.S. Department of State learned of the passport fraud and discovered the fraudster’s true identity.

Advertisement

Blanco-Blas faces up to 12 years in federal prison. His sentencing date is set for March 22, 2027, before U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay.

The U.S. Department of State, Diplomatic Security Service conducted the investigation with assistance from the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General and the United States Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, National Passport Center. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Luis A. Suarez and Ashley Koos from the Narcotics Section are prosecuting the case.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.