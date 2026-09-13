El-Sayed Doesn't Want to Talk About His Relationship With Hasan Piker

Abdul El-Sayed doesn’t want to talk about his relationship with socialist streamer Hasan Piker, who once said that America deserved 9/11.

“I’m not all that interested in having a conversation about a Twitch streamer,” El-Sayed told Face the Nation on Sunday.

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El-Sayed brought Piker to multiple campaign events but now doesn’t want to talk about his relationship with Piker.

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed pushed back on questions about his ties to streamer Hasan Piker, saying he wants to focus instead on issues like affordability and health care.



“I’m not all that interested in having a conversation about a Twitch streamer,… pic.twitter.com/fEX7KlL6wF — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 13, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed gets very angry when confronted about his close ties and decision to campaign with a fellow radical who claimed “America deserved 9/11.”



El-Sayed is an extremist. pic.twitter.com/pilPHbSKD1 https://t.co/ZBdqrz2tWE — Pat Adams (@PatAdams96) September 13, 2026

The fact that he won’t say his name likes Voldemort after it was El-Sayed who begged for him to come to Michigan to campaign for him is extra hilarious https://t.co/E2tZEZePen — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 13, 2026

🚨 WOW! Abdul El Sayed’s campaign must be PANICKING, he is now publicly trying to distance himself from Islamist Hasan Piker on national TV 🤯



“I'm not all that interested in having a conversation about a Twitch streamer!!” 🤡



Reality: PIKER IS HIS BEST FRIEND and unofficial… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 13, 2026

If he didn’t want to get questions about a Twitch streamer in California, maybe he shouldn’t have campaigned with a Twitch streamer in California. https://t.co/gjPzOBzr4K — Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) September 13, 2026

“With all due respect, this is the third time you’ve asked about a Twitch streamer from California.”



It becomes more newsworthy every week that goes by that Abdul refuses to distance himself from Piker and his radicalism - especially when it leads to exchanges like this. https://t.co/3L2rQ0tDts — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) September 13, 2026

Good way to ensure he gets asked about his best friend Hasan Piker until the end of time https://t.co/6wfPO1srEU — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) September 13, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed desperately tries to change the subject from bringing Hasan Piker to campaign with him in Michigan after repeatedly refusing to condemn Piker's hateful actions or address Jewish voters’ concerns. pic.twitter.com/4zAHBMwiKh — Senate Leadership Fund (@Senate_Fund) September 13, 2026

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Abdul El-Sayed dodges when asked about his relationship with Hasan Piker.



CBS: "Your opponent calls him your running mate. What is your current relationship with Piker?"



EL-SAYED: "When you run for U.S. Senate, you don't actually have one..." pic.twitter.com/Z3kdLlas1f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2026

Still trying the “just a Twitch streamer in California” angle, eh? https://t.co/IwUgACwlil pic.twitter.com/OwEgw4G84X — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 13, 2026

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