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El-Sayed Doesn't Want to Talk About His Relationship With Hasan Piker

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 13, 2026 7:00 PM
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El-Sayed Doesn't Want to Talk About His Relationship With Hasan Piker
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Abdul El-Sayed doesn’t want to talk about his relationship with socialist streamer Hasan Piker, who once said that America deserved 9/11. 

“I’m not all that interested in having a conversation about a Twitch streamer,” El-Sayed told Face the Nation on Sunday. 

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El-Sayed brought Piker to multiple campaign events but now doesn’t want to talk about his relationship with Piker.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | FACE THE NATION
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