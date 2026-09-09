Azerbaijani National Pleads Guilty in $137 Million Medicare Fraud Scheme

An Azerbaijani man has pleaded guilty to submitting $137 million in fake claims for medical equipment to target Medicare Advantage Programs.

Sevindik Huseynov, an Azerbaijani national, pleaded guilty in federal court today to three counts of healthcare fraud in connection with a $137 million scheme targeting Medicare Advantage Programs.

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Huseynov, 48, formerly of Sunnyvale, California, and a national of Azerbaijan, was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 25, 2025. Under the plea agreement, Huseynov pleaded guilty to three counts of healthcare fraud.

In pleading guilty, Huseynov, who was the Chief Executive Officer of a fraudulent durable medical equipment (DME) company, Vonyes Inc., admitted to aiding and abetting a scheme to submit thousands of fraudulent claims to Medicare Advantage Organizations (MAOs). The claims were submitted on behalf of unsuspecting beneficiaries and sought reimbursement for medical equipment such as wound dressings and orthotic braces.

🚨Foreign National Pleads Guilty to $137M Fraud Scheme



Today, this defendant from Azerbaijan admitted submitting $137 million in fake claims for medical equipment using a sham company and fraudulent patient/ doctor data.



Next comes sentencing.



Great work by @USAttyMissakian,… — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) September 8, 2026

Beginning in January 2025 and continuing until Huseynov was arrested on June 17, 2025, he participated in the scheme with other individuals in the United States and abroad to submit large volumes of claims to MAOs offering Medicare Part C benefit plans. In total, Huseynov, through Vonyes, sought reimbursements of at least $137 million from MAOs for medical equipment that was not provided, not needed by patients, and not authorized by a medical provider. Huseynov admitted to receiving reimbursement checks for $2.8 million and depositing those checks in Vonyes' bank accounts he set up. After the money was deposited, Huseynov wired most of the money to bank accounts in Hong Kong.

Huseynov is currently in federal custody. Huseynov’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 2, 2027 at 1:30 PM before U.S. District Judge Noel Wise. Huseynov faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1347, healthcare fraud. Any sentence will be imposed by the court after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statute governing the imposition of a sentence, 18 U.S.C. § 3553.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maya Karwande with the assistance of Lynette Dixon, Ambereise McElrath, and Mimi Lam. The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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