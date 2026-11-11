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John Thune Got Roasted on Social Media Again and What He Said Afterward Didn't Help

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 11, 2026 6:55 AM
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John Thune Got Roasted on Social Media Again and What He Said Afterward Didn't Help
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

I mean, he might as well have said, "promises made, promises I’ll likely break." Sen. John Thune (R-SD) was easily reelected to lead Senate Republicans as they enter the minority next year, along with the rest of the leadership slate. The Senate’s lack of urgency and action partially contributed to the blue wave. 

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The House got things done, and the Senate would just let it die in quicksand. The circus over DHS funding last Presidents' Day weekend and the now-dead Save America Act—Thune is an exceptional leader at crashing into the guardrails. And now, we’re entrusting him to fight as the minority leader. I’m prepared to be a doormat. 

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Thune suggests that there wasn't a ton Republicans could have done differently to avoid the midterm losses and said in meetings today he "wasn't apologizing for anything that we did." `

He said that tax cuts are "the most consequential piece of legislation I've worked on" and blamed government shutdowns for slowing down the GOP Congress 

"I think on the political side, I don't know what else we want. There was a lot of money that we raised ... but it's a good example that money sometimes doesn't matter if you don't have the winning message"

And that’s after his tweet got ratioed to death, pelted like Bonnie and Clyde:

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN | JOHN THUNE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE
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