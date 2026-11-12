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House Dems Botching the Hegseth Impeachment Vote Is Really Getting Under Their Skin

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 12, 2026 6:00 AM
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House Dems Botching the Hegseth Impeachment Vote Is Really Getting Under Their Skin
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

This failed Hegseth impeachment push is really getting under the Democrats’ skin. They can always try again, and they likely will, but this motion filed by outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is reaching comedic levels. The View was mad about it, and now we have some Democratic members getting very emotional about their absences, with some blaming the traffic.

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The procedural vote went down in flames on Tuesday: 211-204, with many noting missing Democrats in the chamber. Whatever the excuse, most aren’t good. A good chunk were 1.5 miles away at an elected Democratic women’s event and couldn’t get back in time. 

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So, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) thinks he can corral this bunch. He failed miserably on something that is red meat to the Democrats’ left-wing base. 

Not a good start. 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | HAKEEM JEFFRIES | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | THE VIEW | THOMAS MASSIE
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