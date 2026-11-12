House Dems Botching the Hegseth Impeachment Vote Is Really Getting Under Their Skin

This failed Hegseth impeachment push is really getting under the Democrats’ skin. They can always try again, and they likely will, but this motion filed by outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is reaching comedic levels. The View was mad about it, and now we have some Democratic members getting very emotional about their absences, with some blaming the traffic.

Advertisement

The ladies on The View are already turning on the Democrats. Whoopi Goldberg is BIG MAD that multiple Democrat representatives skipped the vote on their failed impeachment effort against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. WHOOPI: “If there is a vote, you need to have your ASS there!!” “PERIOD!” Listen to how she speaks to them. She’s not asking them for anything...she’s DEMANDING that they follow HER rules. This is the face of the Democrat establishment. — Overton (@overton_news) November 11, 2026

Democratic House lawmaker gets emotional as she blames rush hour traffic for missing Hegseth impeachment vote https://t.co/waggevAWn7 https://t.co/P4zS5b2uBT — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2026

The procedural vote went down in flames on Tuesday: 211-204, with many noting missing Democrats in the chamber. Whatever the excuse, most aren’t good. A good chunk were 1.5 miles away at an elected Democratic women’s event and couldn’t get back in time.

This is hilarious. Impeaching Hegseth was so important that Democrats missed the vote for an “elect Democratic women” event and couldn’t make it back in time. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) November 11, 2026

So, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) thinks he can corral this bunch. He failed miserably on something that is red meat to the Democrats’ left-wing base.

Not a good start.

🚨 LMFAO! Democrats SKIPPED the Pete Hegseth impeachment vote — and Rep. Jackson (D) just got CONFRONTED over it "I saw you on the steps...You were here!" JACKSON: "There was a traffic jam." TMZ: "You kind of did make the vote!" Democrats spent months screaming that SecWar Hegseth had to go. When it was time to actually put their names on the record, they couldn't make it to the floor 🤣 Failure! https://t.co/eRbwRJTYLt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 11, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.