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Thomas Massie's Hegseth Impeachment Push Officially Implodes

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 10, 2026 6:30 PM
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Thomas Massie's Hegseth Impeachment Push Officially Implodes
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Massie, you clown. 

He wanted to create chaos. He wanted to make sure everyone remembered Thomas Massie before he left the Hill after losing his primary earlier this year. So he filed articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, warning that it could carry over into the next Congress. Well, that may be so, but it’ll be a Democrat who needs to start fresh. This push imploded, with the House GOP pulling the plug on this circus. Massie was the only Republican to vote for it. (via Axios):

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House Republicans voted Tuesday evening to block an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, shielding a top Trump administration official from a politically embarrassing rebuke.

Why it matters: The vote marks a victory for Hegseth, the Trump administration and Republican leaders, who were bracing for the prospect of a rebellion within their own ranks.

But the reprieve is probably short-lived: Democrats are all but guaranteed to force the issue again when they retake majorities in the House and Senate in January.

The vote to refer the impeachment measure back to committee passed 211-204, with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), the measure's sponsor, the lone "no" vote.

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Just go away now, dude. 

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News Topics HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | PETE HEGSETH | REPUBLICAN PARTY | THOMAS MASSIE | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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