Thomas Massie's Hegseth Impeachment Push Officially Implodes

Massie, you clown.

He wanted to create chaos. He wanted to make sure everyone remembered Thomas Massie before he left the Hill after losing his primary earlier this year. So he filed articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, warning that it could carry over into the next Congress. Well, that may be so, but it’ll be a Democrat who needs to start fresh. This push imploded, with the House GOP pulling the plug on this circus. Massie was the only Republican to vote for it. (via Axios):

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BREAKING: House Republicans voted 211-204 to refer Rep. Thomas Massie’s impeachment resolution against Secretary of War Hegseth to the House Judiciary Committee, effectively killing the measure. Massie was the only Republican to vote with Democrats. https://t.co/CT8VwImIJ6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 10, 2026

BREAKING: House Republicans just successfully killed Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) impeachment resolution against Pete Hegseth (for now) by voting to refer it to the House Judiciary Committee in a 211-204 vote. The only Republican to vote with Democrats on this vote was Massie. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 10, 2026

NEW: Thomas Massie warns the Senate that if his Pete Hegseth impeachment resolution passes the House but Senate GOP stalls, the articles will survive into the next Congress and a Democratic majority will run any Senate trial — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) November 9, 2026

House Republicans voted Tuesday evening to block an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, shielding a top Trump administration official from a politically embarrassing rebuke. Why it matters: The vote marks a victory for Hegseth, the Trump administration and Republican leaders, who were bracing for the prospect of a rebellion within their own ranks. But the reprieve is probably short-lived: Democrats are all but guaranteed to force the issue again when they retake majorities in the House and Senate in January. The vote to refer the impeachment measure back to committee passed 211-204, with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), the measure's sponsor, the lone "no" vote.

Just go away now, dude.

#BREAKING: House kills effort to impeach Pete Hegseth as Democratic absences tip the vote. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) November 10, 2026

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