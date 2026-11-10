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Reporter Nails What Thomas Massie Is Doing With This Hegseth Impeachment Push

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 10, 2026 3:30 PM
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Reporter Nails What Thomas Massie Is Doing With This Hegseth Impeachment Push
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Data Republican mentioned this previously, though it was a Republican who put forward the articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is throwing an epic tantrum after losing his primary and seems hell-bent on creating as much of a ruckus as possible before he exits. It’s what it is — are we even shocked here? It’s Massie, but Washington Examiner’s Byron York read the motion, and it’s clear that it’s a backdoor way to get Trump. Whether that was Massie’s intention is unknown, but for sure, that’s the Democrats’ main goal for the next two years:

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Reading through Thomas Massie's articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth. There are 8 articles. Articles 1, 2, and 3 all accuse Hegseth of violating the War Powers Resolution by waging war in Iran. You might ask yourself: Did Pete Hegseth order US forces into action in Iran? I thought President Trump did that. That's a good question; from the very beginning, Hegseth appears to serve as a stand-in for Massie's real desire, which is to impeach Trump.

Article 4 is about the accidental hit on the Iranian school. Article 5 is about the drug boat attacks. Article 6 is about retaliating against Sen. Mark Kelly over the you-can-refuse-an-unlawful-order video. Article 7 is about the Venezuela attack and taking Nicolas Maduro into US custody. And Article 8 is about strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

In all, Articles 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, and 8 are matters of the president's constitutional authority to wage war. If Massie wants to impeach somebody for those actions, the proper official to impeach is the president. Article 4 is about an accident by US forces in Iran. That leaves Article 6, the Mark Kelly matter, as the only issue for which Hegseth appears to bear some direct responsibility.

Massie is clearly pushing these articles because he is racing the clock against his own departure from Congress on January 3, having been defeated in a Republican primary in his home state of Kentucky. There is only so much time left to do damage, and with this BS impeachment, Massie is trying to make the most of it.

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A procedural vote will reportedly be held tonight. 

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News Topics CONGRESS | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | PETE HEGSETH | THOMAS MASSIE
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