Reporter Nails What Thomas Massie Is Doing With This Hegseth Impeachment Push

Data Republican mentioned this previously, though it was a Republican who put forward the articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is throwing an epic tantrum after losing his primary and seems hell-bent on creating as much of a ruckus as possible before he exits. It’s what it is — are we even shocked here? It’s Massie, but Washington Examiner’s Byron York read the motion, and it’s clear that it’s a backdoor way to get Trump. Whether that was Massie’s intention is unknown, but for sure, that’s the Democrats’ main goal for the next two years:

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Reading through Thomas Massie's articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth. There are 8 articles. Articles 1, 2, and 3 all accuse Hegseth of violating the War Powers Resolution by waging war in Iran. You might ask yourself: Did Pete Hegseth order US forces into action in Iran? I thought President Trump did that. That's a good question; from the very beginning, Hegseth appears to serve as a stand-in for Massie's real desire, which is to impeach Trump. Article 4 is about the accidental hit on the Iranian school. Article 5 is about the drug boat attacks. Article 6 is about retaliating against Sen. Mark Kelly over the you-can-refuse-an-unlawful-order video. Article 7 is about the Venezuela attack and taking Nicolas Maduro into US custody. And Article 8 is about strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. In all, Articles 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, and 8 are matters of the president's constitutional authority to wage war. If Massie wants to impeach somebody for those actions, the proper official to impeach is the president. Article 4 is about an accident by US forces in Iran. That leaves Article 6, the Mark Kelly matter, as the only issue for which Hegseth appears to bear some direct responsibility. Massie is clearly pushing these articles because he is racing the clock against his own departure from Congress on January 3, having been defeated in a Republican primary in his home state of Kentucky. There is only so much time left to do damage, and with this BS impeachment, Massie is trying to make the most of it. https://t.co/eV994tOu4V — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 10, 2026

Reading through Thomas Massie's articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth. There are 8 articles. Articles 1, 2, and 3 all accuse Hegseth of violating the War Powers Resolution by waging war in Iran. You might ask yourself: Did Pete Hegseth order US forces into action in Iran? I thought President Trump did that. That's a good question; from the very beginning, Hegseth appears to serve as a stand-in for Massie's real desire, which is to impeach Trump. Article 4 is about the accidental hit on the Iranian school. Article 5 is about the drug boat attacks. Article 6 is about retaliating against Sen. Mark Kelly over the you-can-refuse-an-unlawful-order video. Article 7 is about the Venezuela attack and taking Nicolas Maduro into US custody. And Article 8 is about strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. In all, Articles 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, and 8 are matters of the president's constitutional authority to wage war. If Massie wants to impeach somebody for those actions, the proper official to impeach is the president. Article 4 is about an accident by US forces in Iran. That leaves Article 6, the Mark Kelly matter, as the only issue for which Hegseth appears to bear some direct responsibility. Massie is clearly pushing these articles because he is racing the clock against his own departure from Congress on January 3, having been defeated in a Republican primary in his home state of Kentucky. There is only so much time left to do damage, and with this BS impeachment, Massie is trying to make the most of it.

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War Secretary Pete Hegseth DOESN’T HOLD BACK on RINO Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) seeking to Impeach him: “What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight. And it's not accountability. It's a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment. Time for one man's final days in Congress to try to do damage to this president, this country, and most irresponsibly, the warriors who defend it. It's a farce and it's a stunt. And everybody knows it. In the 250 years of our American Republic, no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations. And in our case, successful ones at that. Not once. War powers resolution or not. Not under Reagan in Lebanon. Not under Clinton in Kosovo. Not under Obama in Iraq and Syria. Not under Biden in Iraq and Syria. That's the standard. The history is clear and it's very straightforward.” “And one disgruntled congressman wants to shred it over policy disagreements. That's what it is. Policy disagreements. Not high crimes. Not misdemeanors. Not treason. Not bribery. Not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause. The proper remedy for a policy disagreement. It's legislation. It's debate. It's the next presidential election. It's not handing the House and Senate floor to the Democrats so that they can run a show trial against the president and the Secretary of War while Republicans still control Congress and should be delivering wins for the American people. You see, we've seen this show before. We've seen this show before.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 10, 2026

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A procedural vote will reportedly be held tonight.

HEGSETH impeachment update. I am told: - House will take a key procedural vote at 5:30p. Our reporting is - unless something dramatic happens - that will break in favor of impeachment. - Then the House will leave for the day. - Impeachment vote would be tomorrow. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2026

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