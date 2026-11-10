NO ONE Thought They Could Beat John Thune?

The guy who couldn’t get anything done is back in the Senate with his minions. Sen. John Thune (R-SD), showing no shame for presiding over a blowout midterm loss, has been reelected to lead the caucus, along with the rest of the incumbent leadership slate. We should all set ourselves on fire right now because we’re about to get rolled by Senate Democrats.

Advertisement

JUST IN: John Thune has just been reelected as the Republican leader in the Senate. The entirety of the Republican leadership in the Senate was also reelected. https://t.co/ys3FKglquL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: JOHN THUNE has just been easily REELECTED as Senate GOP Leader BEHIND CLOSED DOORS, meaning he will become Minority Leader as of Jan. 2027 — Punchbowl And the ENTIRE GOP LEADERSHIP TEAM has been RE-SELECTED. WHY did we hold this election so soon?! Several patriot GOP senators tried to push it back to let members put out their vision for leadership, but instead we just RUSHED IN and chose the same guy. Confirm nominations and make the most out of the next 60 days. THE CLOCK IS TICKING! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 10, 2026

BREAKING: Sen. Majority Leader John Thune has been re-elected by Senate Republicans and will serve as Senate Minority Leader in the new Congress when Dems take power. Senators Barrasso, Cotton, Capito, and Lankford have all also been re-elected to their positions. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) will now serve as NRSC Chairman instead of Sen. Tim Scott. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 10, 2026

Sure, Chuck Schumer is having issues of his own, since he was DOA when he caved on spending bills earlier this year, but Thune’s inability to twist arms and become a mob boss when he needed to get the ball rolling was a tragedy. Even more baffling were the two dozen Republicans who thought the filibuster would remain part of procedure — it’s going away. We’ve known that for years; the Democrats showed us their cards. Instead, we sat on principle and deference to institutions. The dividends for that are zero today, but Thune and others will happily stare down an incoming nuclear blast and pat themselves on the back for doing nothing.

NEWS: Leader Thune and his leadership team have been reelected to their leadership rules by acclamation, meaning there was no dissent or vote. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 10, 2026

The Save America Act is dead. It’s never going to happen. The massive push to codify election integrity measures was an epic failure. If preventing a tax cut is good enough for this crew, maybe there should be 100 Democrat senators. Of course, I’m happy the Trump tax cuts from the first presidency are permanent, but one legislative win in a year is a lot to ask for. As for the mass confirmation of nominees that Thune thought would satisfy the GOP base, it didn’t, so those are dead too.

The losing brigade wins again. And shame on the GOP for not finding one person who could challenge this man. We’re heading into these lame-duck strategy sessions that will be bungled to hell. Nothing is going to get done before Democrats officially take over, especially with this clown car driving around the Senate floor. Moreno will

I look forward to another two years of no fight and giving the GOP base yet another reason to stay home next election cycle.

BREAKING: Sen. John Thune (R-SD) has been reelected as Senate GOP Leader, according to Punchbowl News. The Senate GOP is full of spineless RINOs. https://t.co/hwNj5RiNVX — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 10, 2026

The way to really reinvigorate a party after crushing losses in the Senate is to take the Senate leadership in power during the crushing losses and rush them back into power as quickly as possible with less than two years to go before the next election Said no one ever — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 10, 2026

Advertisement

UPDATE: Promises made, promises likely to be broken,

The lame duck could go into overtime Thune says Republicans will do “whatever it takes” to get as much done as possible “That means extending the calendar here, the number of days we're here, the number of hours we're here” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 10, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.