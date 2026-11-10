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NO ONE Thought They Could Beat John Thune?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 10, 2026 3:49 PM
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NO ONE Thought They Could Beat John Thune?
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The guy who couldn’t get anything done is back in the Senate with his minions. Sen. John Thune (R-SD), showing no shame for presiding over a blowout midterm loss, has been reelected to lead the caucus, along with the rest of the incumbent leadership slate. We should all set ourselves on fire right now because we’re about to get rolled by Senate Democrats.

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Sure, Chuck Schumer is having issues of his own, since he was DOA when he caved on spending bills earlier this year, but Thune’s inability to twist arms and become a mob boss when he needed to get the ball rolling was a tragedy. Even more baffling were the two dozen Republicans who thought the filibuster would remain part of procedure — it’s going away. We’ve known that for years; the Democrats showed us their cards. Instead, we sat on principle and deference to institutions. The dividends for that are zero today, but Thune and others will happily stare down an incoming nuclear blast and pat themselves on the back for doing nothing. 

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The Save America Act is dead. It’s never going to happen. The massive push to codify election integrity measures was an epic failure. If preventing a tax cut is good enough for this crew, maybe there should be 100 Democrat senators. Of course, I’m happy the Trump tax cuts from the first presidency are permanent, but one legislative win in a year is a lot to ask for. As for the mass confirmation of nominees that Thune thought would satisfy the GOP base, it didn’t, so those are dead too. 

The losing brigade wins again. And shame on the GOP for not finding one person who could challenge this man. We’re heading into these lame-duck strategy sessions that will be bungled to hell. Nothing is going to get done before Democrats officially take over, especially with this clown car driving around the Senate floor. Moreno will

I look forward to another two years of no fight and giving the GOP base yet another reason to stay home next election cycle. 

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UPDATE: Promises made, promises likely to be broken,

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News Topics BERNIE MORENO | FILIBUSTER | JOHN THUNE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE
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