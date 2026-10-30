Scott Jennings Rips Liberal Panelist's Laughable Ilhan Omar Narrative on CNN

Scott Jennings did what he does best on CNN: blow apart liberal narratives. The one dropped by Democrat Party operative Adrienne Elrod was exceptional. Omar’s story isn’t ‘An American Tail’: Somali edition. Everything about this woman doesn’t align with the American Dream but instead could soon be confirmed as what happens when we don’t vet migrants and asylum seekers properly. We know her father wasn’t fleeing persecution of any kind; Ilhan allegedly married her reportedly gay ‘brother’ in a sham marriage, and federal agents have DNA evidence to corroborate that aspect of the investigation:

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Scott Jennings tees off on Ilhan Omar for a full minute after Democrat strategist Adrienne Elrod tried to portray her as an example of the “American dream.” Elrod’s entire narrative got smoked. JENNINGS: “Then why does she go around crapping on America all the time?” “There’s not a single member of the U.S. Congress who talks worse about our country than Ilhan Omar.” Jennings then exposed her father’s background as a Soviet-trained colonel in Somalia’s former communist regime. “I mean, you make it sound like it’s a nice story. Her father was a Soviet-trained colonel in a brutal communist regime, who probably committed a bunch of war crimes.” “That’s how she got here. How in the world we took him in in the first place? I’ll never know why anybody thought that was a good idea.” “It’s an interesting story. But then why does she tell everybody at any chance that America is a terrible place?” Bang on. — Overton (@overton_news) October 30, 2026

JENNINGS: “Then why does she go around crapping on America all the time?” “There’s not a single member of the U.S. Congress who talks worse about our country than Ilhan Omar.” Jennings then exposed her father’s background as a Soviet-trained colonel in Somalia’s former communist regime. “I mean, you make it sound like it’s a nice story. Her father was a Soviet-trained colonel in a brutal communist regime, who probably committed a bunch of war crimes.” “That’s how she got here. How in the world we took him in in the first place? I’ll never know why anybody thought that was a good idea.” “It’s an interesting story. But then why does she tell everybody at any chance that America is a terrible place?”

Elrod tried to push back — we have it all on tape:

Water is wet and Scott Jennings just exposed another lying leftist on CNN tonight. "Why does Ilhan Omar tell everybody at every chance that America is a terrible place?" "She doesn't Scott." "She does all the time, and we will roll the tape when it's over." Here's the tape. https://t.co/abeJ8BRJeB — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 30, 2026

Omar’s DC residence was searched by federal agents this month, where her phone, passport, and computer were seized.

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