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Scott Jennings Rips Liberal Panelist's Laughable Ilhan Omar Narrative on CNN

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 30, 2026 3:00 PM
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Scott Jennings Rips Liberal Panelist's Laughable Ilhan Omar Narrative on CNN
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Scott Jennings did what he does best on CNN: blow apart liberal narratives. The one dropped by Democrat Party operative Adrienne Elrod was exceptional. Omar’s story isn’t ‘An American Tail’: Somali edition. Everything about this woman doesn’t align with the American Dream but instead could soon be confirmed as what happens when we don’t vet migrants and asylum seekers properly. We know her father wasn’t fleeing persecution of any kind; Ilhan allegedly married her reportedly gay ‘brother’ in a sham marriage, and federal agents have DNA evidence to corroborate that aspect of the investigation:

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JENNINGS: “Then why does she go around crapping on America all the time?”

“There’s not a single member of the U.S. Congress who talks worse about our country than Ilhan Omar.”

Jennings then exposed her father’s background as a Soviet-trained colonel in Somalia’s former communist regime.

“I mean, you make it sound like it’s a nice story. Her father was a Soviet-trained colonel in a brutal communist regime, who probably committed a bunch of war crimes.”

“That’s how she got here. How in the world we took him in in the first place? I’ll never know why anybody thought that was a good idea.”

“It’s an interesting story. But then why does she tell everybody at any chance that America is a terrible place?”

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Elrod tried to push back — we have it all on tape:

Omar’s DC residence was searched by federal agents this month, where her phone, passport, and computer were seized. 

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News Topics CNN | COMMUNISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILHAN OMAR | SCOTT JENNINGS
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