The List of Evidence Against Ilhan Omar Could Scale Everest. Here's the List.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), or whatever her name is — it’s not that on the search warrant — is going to ground. She’s reportedly fleeing D.C. after federal agents searched her home as part of an ongoing immigration fraud investigation that began under Joe Biden. DNA evidence has been obtained, and her passport, computer, and phone were taken as well. All roads point to Omar marrying her brother as part of the scheme.

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🚨 BREAKING: NY Post just released a 1997 marriage certificate that lists the father of Ilhan Omar's sister as "Nur Said ELMI," the SAME last name as the man Omar married — HER BROTHER It's over. Omar's late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, also went by "Nur Said Elmi." In a filing this week, the DOJ referred to the congresswoman herself as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi." OMAR IS NOT HER REAL NAME. When she was asked directly whether she's related to Ahmed Elmi, she said: "Not to my knowledge" 🤡 She must forfeit her seat. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2026

She has a false identity and is voting in our elections. Reporters camped outside the place where she cast her ballot in Minnesota and ran off like a scared Somali warlord:

🚨 JUST NOW: Ilhan Nur Said Elmi just VOTED in Minnesota, and scurried away from reporters The question is, did she vote under her REAL name, or her alleged FAKE name, “Ilhan Omar”? Because the latter is likely a federal crime! https://t.co/WPVvk1cLYu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 23, 2026

Yet, let’s give credit where it’s due. Scott Johnson, Preya Samsundar, and David Steinberg have written some 25 articles about Omar’s lengthy rap sheet of illegal misconduct between 2016 and 2020. Enjoy:

https://t.co/v4OJQQsBTw — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) October 23, 2026

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At a rally in Iowa this week, President Trump said Omar should resign from Congress.

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