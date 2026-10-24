The List of Evidence Against Ilhan Omar Could Scale Everest. Here's the List.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), or whatever her name is — it’s not that on the search warrant — is going to ground. She’s reportedly fleeing D.C. after federal agents searched her home as part of an ongoing immigration fraud investigation that began under Joe Biden. DNA evidence has been obtained, and her passport, computer, and phone were taken as well. All roads point to Omar marrying her brother as part of the scheme.
🚨 BREAKING: NY Post just released a 1997 marriage certificate that lists the father of Ilhan Omar's sister as "Nur Said ELMI," the SAME last name as the man Omar married — HER BROTHER It's over. Omar's late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, also went by "Nur Said Elmi." In a filing this week, the DOJ referred to the congresswoman herself as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi." OMAR IS NOT HER REAL NAME. When she was asked directly whether she's related to Ahmed Elmi, she said: "Not to my knowledge" 🤡 She must forfeit her seat.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2026
She has a false identity and is voting in our elections. Reporters camped outside the place where she cast her ballot in Minnesota and ran off like a scared Somali warlord:
🚨 JUST NOW: Ilhan Nur Said Elmi just VOTED in Minnesota, and scurried away from reporters The question is, did she vote under her REAL name, or her alleged FAKE name, “Ilhan Omar”? Because the latter is likely a federal crime! https://t.co/WPVvk1cLYu— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 23, 2026
Yet, let’s give credit where it’s due. Scott Johnson, Preya Samsundar, and David Steinberg have written some 25 articles about Omar’s lengthy rap sheet of illegal misconduct between 2016 and 2020. Enjoy:
https://t.co/v4OJQQsBTw— David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) October 23, 2026
[T]he three years of verified evidence published by Scott Johnson, Preya Samsundar, and myself (…) appear to give probable cause to investigate Omar for eight instances of perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, up to eight years of state and federal tax fraud, two years of federal student loan fraud, and even bigamy. To be clear: The facts describe perhaps the most extensive spree of illegal misconduct committed by a House member in American history.”
At the time, Ilhan Omar’s potential involvement in the $240M Feeding Our Future fraud (which resulted in the 2025 conviction of her close relative/campaign worker, and U.S. taxpayer money being sent to Al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia) had not yet occurred.
Also, her $30 million “accounting error” had not yet occurred.
Reports of her campaign’s links to the Cedar Riverside neighborhood’s “open secret” of widespread vote-buying among Somalis (linked below) were still few.
And the assertion did not include my January 24, 2019 article (linked below) on the remarkable national security risk of her sister Sahra Noor’s husband.
If you are an American voter: Before voting, please make the time to read the 25 articles below in chronological order. I believe you will find it to have been a worthwhile decision.
I expect you will find the following conclusion to be unavoidable: For a decade, each Democratic Party figure and media figure who denigrated these articles lied to you.
Either they lied about the quality and scale of evidence, or they lied about having performed due diligence, choosing to cause national division without knowing if they were the bad guys.
By October 2020, perhaps a hundred items of evidence with only one rational reason to exist were already public. As of October 2026, zero pieces of public evidence support Omar’s side of the story.
- 2016-08-12 · Scott Johnson · Power Line — Ilhan Omar: Her Back Pages
- 2016-08-17 · Preya Samsundar · Alpha News — Evidence Confirms Rumors of Candidate's Marriages
- 2016-08-18 · Scott Johnson · Power Line — A Few Questions for Ilhan Omar
- 2016-08-22 · Preya Samsundar · Alpha News — Investigation Suggests Omar Married Brother
- 2016-08-26 · Preya Samsundar · Alpha News — The Brother Ilhan Omar Legally Married Sends Alpha News an Email
- 2016-09-02 · Preya Samsundar · Alpha News — A Community Forced Into Silence
- 2016-09-09 · Scott Johnson · City Journal — The Curious Case of Ilhan Omar
- 2016-10-27 · Preya Samsundar · Alpha News — City Pages Expose: Omar Family Secrets
- 2018-08-08 · David Steinberg · PJ Media — State Rep. Ilhan Omar Swore to Apparent Falsehoods in Court While Divorcing Her Alleged Brother
- 2018-08-12 · David Steinberg · PJ Media — Rep. Ilhan Omar Perjury Evidence Blacked Out by Minnesota Media
- 2018-10-23 · David Steinberg · PJ Media — Official School Records Support Claims That Rep. Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother
- 2018-10-23 · Scott Johnson · Power Line — Ilhan Omar's Disgusting Lies
- 2018-10-30 · David Steinberg · PJ Media — Address Records Show Rep. Ilhan Omar Still Lived With Her First Husband Throughout Her Second Marriage
- 2018-10-30 · Scott Johnson · Power Line — Ilhan Omar: The Family That Stays Together
- 2018-11-05 · David Steinberg · PJ Media — New Photos Corroborate Perjury Claims Against Rep. Ilhan Omar as She Deletes Social Media Evidence
- 2018-11-08 · David Steinberg · PJ Media — 105 Articles Cover Ilhan Omar's Win; Zero Cover Her Anti-Semitism, Finance Investigations, or Perjury Evidence
- 2019-01-24 · David Steinberg · PJ Media — Ilhan Omar Endorsed Somalia's New President; Four Days Later, Omar's Brother-in-Law Had a Powerful Job in His Administration
- 2019-07-18 · David Steinberg · Power Line (KEY ARTICLE) — Tying Up Loose Threads in the Curious Case
- 2019-07-18 · David Steinberg · PJ Media — Ilhan Omar Happened Because Media Chose to Lie to You
- 2019-09-18 · David Steinberg · PJ Media — Ilhan Omar's Husband No Longer Works for Minneapolis Councilwoman; Sources Say Omar Asked for Him to Be Fired
- 2020-01-16 · David Steinberg · The Blaze — Finally. The Feds — Including ICE — Appear to Be Investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar
- 2020-04-22 · David Steinberg · The Blaze — 2018 Ilhan Omar Documentary Prints Her Father's Name as 'Nur Said' — Three Times
- 2020-05-19 · David Steinberg · The Blaze — Minnesota Imam: Ilhan Omar Fraudulently Raised Cash
- 2020-08-10 · David Steinberg · The Blaze — Ilhan Omar Must Resign: New Evidence From Nearly Three Dozen Somalis Reveals a Probable Spree of Felonies
- 2020-10-15 · David Steinberg · The Blaze — Exclusive: Minnesota Democratic Candidate Alleges Outright Vote Buying by Minnesota Democrats: 'Worse Than Somalia', 'The Truth Will Come Out’
At a rally in Iowa this week, President Trump said Omar should resign from Congress.
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