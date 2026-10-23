Trump Wants Ilhan Omar Removed From Congress

President Trump has been weighing in heavily on the Ilhan Omar fiasco, where the Minnesota leftist might have committed immigration fraud. The ongoing gaga about her marrying her brother — that might be true. Federal agents have seized DNA evidence; Ilhan Omar isn’t even her real name, based on the search warrant that was released, and the search of her home wouldn’t have occurred unless the evidence was damning. A Democrat judge signed off on it. They took Omar’s phone, computer, and passport.

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During Trump’s rally in Iowa, he called on her to resign from Congress. Omar recently said that, to the best of her knowledge, she didn’t marry her brother — not a good answer, lady.

https://t.co/0CK521YAWI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 23, 2026

#BREAKING: Trump says Ilhan Omar must 'immediately resign' over report she used fake name. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) October 23, 2026

.@POTUS: It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected. Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, her real name, has openly admitted to FRAUD — and she will not be legally allowed to be a Member of this august body from this point forth! https://t.co/0s6qGnedzr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 23, 2026

It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it’s an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married and had children with. When asked whether or not she married her brother, she said, “Not to my knowledge.” In other words, she somehow didn’t know? Therefore, because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress. Please inform the Speaker of the House of Representatives, James Michael Johnson, that the Dumocrat Party has just conceded her seat. Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, her real name, has openly admitted to FRAUD, and she will not be legally allowed to be a Member of this August Body from this point forth. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Removing Omar from Congress would be nice. Deporting her would be even better.

#BREAKING: Trump says Ilhan Omar may be removed for being sworn in under a false name. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) October 23, 2026

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