Joe will have more on the riots this afternoon, but it’s not a place I would want to be. This is akin to Orioles and Red Sox fans being trapped inside Camden Yards in Baltimore when the Freddie Gray riots were kicking off in April 2015. That game, held on April 25, went into extra innings, but the mayhem spilled too close to the ballpark. Fans couldn’t leave until order was restored. The first two games of a three-game series with the White Sox were postponed, with the third played without fans.

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In France, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints are set to play at the Stade de France in Paris, which is engulfed in riots. It’s not about education; the media lie: it’s what happens when you allow too many Muslims into the country. And yes, the coddled white French socialists are also using the violence to vent their hatred for everything that’s offered them privilege. Palestinian and communist flags are everywhere — it’s no yellow vest demonstration. Tens of thousands of cops are being deployed; the rioting, now five weeks in, is said to be worsening, and the NFL decided it was safe. Might as well play this game in Mogadishu:

Lots of things getting moved in Paris. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 24, 2026

The NFL closed its "NFL House" in Paris on Saturday as the French capital braces for a day of protests and a heavy police presence in the streets. Events planned for Saturday included "French Athletes in Football" and "From the Field to the Community." On Friday, commissioner Roger Goodell met with French President Emmanuel Macron as well as the owners for the Saints and Steelers to discuss the "long-term future of the NFL in Paris." — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 24, 2026

The Steelers canceled their fan event as a precaution over the unrest in France. Now the Saints’ Saturday fan event is “postponed” until game day . No reason given but, well, we all know. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 24, 2026

The Saints vs Steelers kick off in under 48 hours. — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) October 23, 2026

NFL To Paint 'Allahu Akbar' In Endzone For Game In Paris https://t.co/JkSphHSuw4 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 23, 2026

The Saints left after their game against the New York Giants last Sunday night. The Steelers left Thursday.

Seriously, no one thought to move the game. France needs all its cops doing riot control.

NFL is in a real pickle in Paris. Game should have been moved days ago. Now, the logistics make it hard. But playing it is not smart. Resources needed elsewhere in the city. But, are you surprised? #waittosee — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) October 24, 2026

Massive riots and looting raids are expected to take place in cities across France and Belgium tomorrow. Shopkeepers spent all day boarding up their stores today in Brussels. We don’t have to live this way… https://t.co/pYY87cLPzk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 23, 2026

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NFL to Steelers fans in Paris: It’s not safe enough for us to host a Steelers fan party. But the game will be fine. And awesome. And there’s nothing to worry about. https://t.co/qVGlRSzxlt — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 22, 2026

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