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So, NFL, Maybe Having That Saints-Steelers Game in War-Torn Paris Was a Bad Idea

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 24, 2026 2:00 PM
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So, NFL, Maybe Having That Saints-Steelers Game in War-Torn Paris Was a Bad Idea
AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

Joe will have more on the riots this afternoon, but it’s not a place I would want to be. This is akin to Orioles and Red Sox fans being trapped inside Camden Yards in Baltimore when the Freddie Gray riots were kicking off in April 2015. That game, held on April 25, went into extra innings, but the mayhem spilled too close to the ballpark. Fans couldn’t leave until order was restored. The first two games of a three-game series with the White Sox were postponed, with the third played without fans. 

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In France, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints are set to play at the Stade de France in Paris, which is engulfed in riots. It’s not about education; the media lie: it’s what happens when you allow too many Muslims into the country. And yes, the coddled white French socialists are also using the violence to vent their hatred for everything that’s offered them privilege. Palestinian and communist flags are everywhere — it’s no yellow vest demonstration. Tens of thousands of cops are being deployed; the rioting, now five weeks in, is said to be worsening, and the NFL decided it was safe. Might as well play this game in Mogadishu:

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The Saints left after their game against the New York Giants last Sunday night. The Steelers left Thursday. 

Seriously, no one thought to move the game. France needs all its cops doing riot control.

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News Topics COMMUNISM | FRANCE | NFL | PALESTINIANS | RIOTS
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