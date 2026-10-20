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The Look on the Face of This French Leftist Says It All

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 20, 2026 6:50 AM
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The Look on the Face of This French Leftist Says It All
AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

France is learning what happens when you import the Third World. You get mayhem, crime, and migrants running amok. The media is laughably trying to frame the French riots as unrest due to education conditions, part of the Yellow Vest movement. It’s not. There are communist and Palestinian flags among these rioters, who are now setting buildings on fire, looting, and destroying Jewish businesses. In Marseille, the rioters had the addresses of Jewish-owned businesses. We all know what this is, though it seems white leftists in the country don’t. 

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The clip of the French woman aghast at all the looting just says it all:

“Stop. Why are you doing this? This isn’t the cause!” she says. 

Well, lady, you’re learning about the byproduct of mass migration. 

Meanwhile, this is the most French photo ever:

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This isn't Yellow Vest stuff, souffle. 

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News Topics ANTISEMITISM | CRIME | EMMANUEL MACRON | FRANCE | RIOTS
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