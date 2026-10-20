The Look on the Face of This French Leftist Says It All

France is learning what happens when you import the Third World. You get mayhem, crime, and migrants running amok. The media is laughably trying to frame the French riots as unrest due to education conditions, part of the Yellow Vest movement. It’s not. There are communist and Palestinian flags among these rioters, who are now setting buildings on fire, looting, and destroying Jewish businesses. In Marseille, the rioters had the addresses of Jewish-owned businesses. We all know what this is, though it seems white leftists in the country don’t.

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https://t.co/Z0gomX5ha7 — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) October 18, 2026

Female business owner, black eye and destroyed business following the green/islamic unholy alliance riots in France. Where are the so called "feminists" now? https://t.co/zjVXyutv6f — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 18, 2026

The clip of the French woman aghast at all the looting just says it all:

“Stop. Why are you doing this? This isn’t the cause!” she says.

A left-wing French woman joined the student protests but was horrified when the second and third-generation migrants she was with started looting stores. She screamed “This isn’t the cause” They pushed her aside, told her to shut up and said they had “urgent shopping” to do https://t.co/GEWhMCUBSF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2026

“I’m on your side.” LMAO!!!!! — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) October 18, 2026

Well, lady, you’re learning about the byproduct of mass migration.

Meanwhile, this is the most French photo ever:

A couple were spotted enjoying a drink on a café terrace near the Arc de Triomphe on Saturday, close to where some of the main rioting took place in central Paris. https://t.co/NX6YEjseX6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 19, 2026

This isn't Yellow Vest stuff, souffle.

NOW - Macron addresses the nation, calling for order and says that the youth of France are "expressing great anguish and concern about the future... we need to pay heed to what they are saying and we must not minimise the hardships that they are facing." https://t.co/BuzUKKduMa — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 18, 2026

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