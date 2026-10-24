NYTimes Served Up Total Paranoia Over Ilhan Omar's Probe, Believable Only If You Hit the Crack Pipe

What is this crap? I don’t care if you don’t like the timing — that notion died when former Special Counsel Jack Smith tried that 11th-hour legal maneuver with his anti-Trump probes ahead of the 2024 election. He hastily refiled to prove that President Trump interfered with the 2020 election as a private individual running a campaign, not in his official capacity as president of the United States. We all know the purpose of that Hail Mary attempt. Investigating a Minnesota Democrat — Ilhan Omar, or that’s what she says her name is — for immigration fraud is not that. First, Omar could commit vehicular manslaughter while driving drunk and then set a baby on fire. She’d still get reelected. Second, this isn’t some unleash the hounds on naturalized citizens because she’s anti-Trump.

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She might have committed immigration fraud and married her brother. Federal agents have DNA evidence they’ll review. They've taken her passport, phone, and computer. If you commit fraud during the naturalization process, you should be denaturalized and deported. I’m a naturalized citizen, but I went through the process. I didn’t commit fraud, nor did I rope my family members into an alleged conspiracy. The New York Times’ editorial board wrote something that only someone who had hit Hunter Biden’s crack pipe could believe:

I'm a naturalized citizen. Of course naturalization can be revisited if the person lied to get into the country. What is the NYT even arguing here? You can lie to get in to America and we can't do anything about it because it's too late, you're already here? Ridiculous. https://t.co/pqJUHO12AB — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 23, 2026

The Soviet Union stripped Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the dissident author, of his citizenship in 1974 and deported him to West Germany. Czechoslovakia revoked the citizenship of Milan Kundera, another celebrated author, in 1979. East Germany and Romania, under Communist rule, took similar steps against critics, as did Chile under Augusto Pinochet, Greece under its military dictatorship, Germany under Hitler and Italy under Mussolini. More recently, Nicaragua stripped more than 300 government critics of their citizenship. Now comes a new effort to do so from President Trump’s administration. Last week, federal agents searched the Washington home of Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat and a Somali immigrant, apparently as part of a federal investigation of her citizenship. The search should disturb all Americans, regardless of whether they agree with Ms. Omar’s political views. […] In the case of Ms. Omar, the administration has gone back more than a quarter-century to investigate a prominent critic. If her naturalization can be revisited, it suggests that no naturalized citizen is safe. It also indicates that the federal government can go searching for any decades-old problem to hound somebody who has criticized the White House. Those are the tactics of authoritarian societies. They also evoke dark periods in American history. During the Red Scares of the early and mid-20th century, the federal government attempted to strip citizenship from labor leaders and others it accused of being radicals, often focusing on immigrants. At the time, officials like A. Mitchell Palmer, J. Edgar Hoover and Joseph McCarthy used the cases to whip up anti-Communist fervor and justify their efforts to undermine American democracy. Mr. Trump is following a similar playbook with Ms. Omar. The investigation of her should end immediately.

Okay, what Gen-Z trash wrote this — who is so historically illiterate that they thought they were saying something with this trash?

Guys, she broke the law? This investigation began under Joe Biden. A Democrat judge signed off on the search warrant. Are you that behind on this?

Solzhenitsyn? Is this for real?

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