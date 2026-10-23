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Liberal Lawyer Dropped a Huge Prediction for Ilhan Omar...and Dems Won't Like It

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 23, 2026 10:00 PM
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Liberal Lawyer Dropped a Huge Prediction for Ilhan Omar...and Dems Won't Like It
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Alan Dershowitz used to be on the guest list for many liberal dinner parties. He’s now persona non grata in those circles for defending the Trump administration against what he saw as prosecutorial overreach by the Justice Department. He doesn’t mind. Dershowitz isn’t one to lose sleep over people who can’t stomach differing opinions. 

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With the Democrat Party’s waffled stance on Israel and its base becoming increasingly antisemitic, he’s now a Republican. He’s left-of-center, but he can’t be a Democrat anymore, as supporting Israel is now considered anathema. His interview on Newsmax about the Ilhan Omar immigration probe is also likely to make Democrats unhappy, in which he said that the Minnesota Democrat Congressman is likely to be deported. He also said that Omar, or whatever her name is, should take this probe seriously. Jason Cohen clipped the segment:

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The professor emeritus of Harvard Law School particularly highlighted how Omar responded, "Not to my knowledge" when asked if she was related to her former husband.

Dershowitz said her response "seems like a cop out" because it should have been an obvious answer.

He also asserted the evidence against Omar must have been significant to obtain the search warrant.

Dershowitz argued that Omar is in denial about how deeply troublesome her predicament is.

He predicted the investigation into Omar will go much farther and culminate with her being denaturalized and deported.

A recent court filing reported by the New York Post showed prosecutors referring to Omar as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.

Elmi’s phone, passport, and computer were seized by federal agents, along with DNA evidence. It seems the running gag about her marrying her brother in this scheme might be true. As Dershowitz alluded, her 'not to my knowledge' answer for if she married her brother was a disaster. 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILHAN OMAR | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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