Liberal Lawyer Dropped a Huge Prediction for Ilhan Omar...and Dems Won't Like It

Alan Dershowitz used to be on the guest list for many liberal dinner parties. He’s now persona non grata in those circles for defending the Trump administration against what he saw as prosecutorial overreach by the Justice Department. He doesn’t mind. Dershowitz isn’t one to lose sleep over people who can’t stomach differing opinions.

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With the Democrat Party’s waffled stance on Israel and its base becoming increasingly antisemitic, he’s now a Republican. He’s left-of-center, but he can’t be a Democrat anymore, as supporting Israel is now considered anathema. His interview on Newsmax about the Ilhan Omar immigration probe is also likely to make Democrats unhappy, in which he said that the Minnesota Democrat Congressman is likely to be deported. He also said that Omar, or whatever her name is, should take this probe seriously. Jason Cohen clipped the segment:

💥NEW: Alan Dershowitz predicts Ilhan Omar "DEPORTATION" is "VERY LIKELY"💥 This is huge coming from Dershowitz. The professor emeritus of Harvard Law School particularly highlighted how Omar responded, "Not to my knowledge" when asked if she was related to her former husband. Dershowitz said her response "seems like a cop out" because it should have been an obvious answer. He also asserted the evidence against Omar must have been significant to obtain the search warrant. Dershowitz argued that Omar is in denial about how deeply troublesome her predicament is. He predicted the investigation into Omar will go much farther and culminate with her being denaturalized and deported. A recent court filing reported by the New York Post showed prosecutors referring to Omar as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. Her former husband was named Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Additionally, Omar allegedly changed her birth date to falsely claim to be a minor in order to get U.S. citizenship through her father. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 23, 2026

The professor emeritus of Harvard Law School particularly highlighted how Omar responded, "Not to my knowledge" when asked if she was related to her former husband. Dershowitz said her response "seems like a cop out" because it should have been an obvious answer. He also asserted the evidence against Omar must have been significant to obtain the search warrant. Dershowitz argued that Omar is in denial about how deeply troublesome her predicament is. He predicted the investigation into Omar will go much farther and culminate with her being denaturalized and deported. A recent court filing reported by the New York Post showed prosecutors referring to Omar as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.

Elmi’s phone, passport, and computer were seized by federal agents, along with DNA evidence. It seems the running gag about her marrying her brother in this scheme might be true. As Dershowitz alluded, her 'not to my knowledge' answer for if she married her brother was a disaster.

🚨 BREAKING: NY Post just released a 1997 marriage certificate that lists the father of Ilhan Omar's sister as "Nur Said ELMI," the SAME last name as the man Omar married — HER BROTHER It's over. Omar's late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, also went by "Nur Said Elmi." In a filing this week, the DOJ referred to the congresswoman herself as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi." OMAR IS NOT HER REAL NAME. When she was asked directly whether she's related to Ahmed Elmi, she said: "Not to my knowledge" 🤡 She must forfeit her seat. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2026

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