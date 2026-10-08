The Meltdown Over the Nidal Hasan Livestream Is Predictable...and It's Mostly the Usual Suspects





There is an uproar over the execution of Nidal Hasan, the 2009 Fort Hood terrorist who shot and killed 14 people and wounded 32 others. The execution will be public and livestreamed, and many people are appalled by the decision. This is different, however. It’s not an exclusively liberal meltdown; some right-leaning folks are not pleased with this move either. Too bad. The solution is simple: don’t watch it.

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I’m not ashamed of it, so why hide it? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 9, 2026

Hasan should face the death penalty, but making his execution public and streaming it? Beyond disgusting. Public executions are what oppressive dictatorships like Iran and Afghanistan do. It should not be happening in America. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 9, 2026

I support the death penalty, especially for terrorists. But I think it’s toxic for society to live-stream an execution. And bad for the human soul to tune in to watch. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) October 8, 2026

Disgusting https://t.co/oKAla3ymFj — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 8, 2026

If you’re watching a livestream execution you are 100 percent a garbage human being. — Benny Boy (@Camel_Crushin) October 8, 2026

No need for this. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 8, 2026

I would like to hear our Catholic Vice President explain why they're intentionally choosing to broadcast the death of a human being for the entire world to see, including children. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 8, 2026

Barbaric. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) October 8, 2026

Back to the Middle Ages. — Robert Fife (@RobertFife) October 8, 2026

Televising an execution seems pretty sick to me. We are America. We don’t need to do this. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) October 8, 2026

What’s the point of this? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 8, 2026

Government backed snuff film. Dark — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) October 8, 2026

It’s not a snuff film: Hasan was tried and convicted. If you commit treason, you should be executed. Oh, and being a terrorist, too. I couldn’t care less. Mark your calendars. If you think defending terrorist scum is a winning issue, think again. People would pay to watch this guy get run over by a steamroller.

Hasan’s execution date is December 3.

"He's already dead to me." The daughter of Fort Hood shooting victim Michael Cahill delivers a blunt response as the man who killed her father faces execution nearly 17 years after the massacre. Keely Vanacker tells @AmericaRpts she is staying off social media to avoid seeing Nidal Hasan's face as news of his scheduled execution brings painful memories rushing back. Her father was killed trying to stop Hasan during the 2009 attack that left 13 dead and 31 wounded. "I want to think about my dad. I miss my dad. I think about him every single day." — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 8, 2026

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