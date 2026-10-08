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The Meltdown Over the Nidal Hasan Livestream Is Predictable...and It's Mostly the Usual Suspects

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 08, 2026 10:30 PM
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The Meltdown Over the Nidal Hasan Livestream Is Predictable...and It's Mostly the Usual Suspects
AP Photo/Bell County Sheriff's Department, File


There is an uproar over the execution of Nidal Hasan, the 2009 Fort Hood terrorist who shot and killed 14 people and wounded 32 others. The execution will be public and livestreamed, and many people are appalled by the decision. This is different, however. It’s not an exclusively liberal meltdown; some right-leaning folks are not pleased with this move either. Too bad. The solution is simple: don’t watch it. 

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It’s not a snuff film: Hasan was tried and convicted. If you commit treason, you should be executed. Oh, and being a terrorist, too. I couldn’t care less. Mark your calendars. If you think defending terrorist scum is a winning issue, think again. People would pay to watch this guy get run over by a steamroller. 

Hasan’s execution date is December 3

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News Topics AMY MCGRATH | DOMESTIC TERRORISM | PETE HEGSETH | TERRORISM | THOM TILLIS
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