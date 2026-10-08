'We'll See Him on December 3': Secretary Hegseth Discusses Execution of Terrorist Nidal Hasan

Fort Hood terrorist Nidal Hasan will be executed December 3. That announcement — made by the Secretary of the Army — came just days after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recommended and President Donald Trump approved the manner of execution.

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Nidal Hasan murdered 13 people and wounded more than 30 after he opened fire at Fort Hood, shouting "Allahu Akbar" before doing so. President Obama said it was simply an incident of "workplace violence," but Secretary Hegseth called it what it was: terrorism. He also spoke with Real America's Voice about Hasan's pending execution, demonstrating what a patriot he is and how he understands what it means to be a leader and a patriot.

Hegseth on Nidal Hasan:



"He's gonna get a firing squad of soldiers. As it should be. We'll make sure that people are able to watch it. That it's public. Because people need to understand that there's serious consequences for these types of things." https://t.co/tASpqoofx1 pic.twitter.com/3da9wOSIyA — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 8, 2026

"No brainer," Hegseth said of the decision to execute Hasan. "Execution by firing squad. Army Major betrays his country, radical Islamist kills a bunch of Americans at Fort Hood, of course we're going to do it at Fort Hood. And we're going to do it on a Thursday, we're going to do it at one o'clock, which is when he did it, and it's going to be soldiers, with rifles, executing the firing squad. It hadn't been since World War II, since we've done that."

"Well, I kind of like the mentality we had in World War II," Hegseth continued. "Which was win. Which was understand when the enemy attacks you, you stand your ground. It was a radical Islamist terror attack. Remember what Obama called it? 'Workplace violence'? I mean, that's what we're up against, that's the worldview we're up against: workplace violence. We know what it is, it was a radical Islamist attack in uniform, inside the ranks and so he's going to get a firing squad of soldiers, as it should be."

This is the warrior ethos that Secretary Hegseth has brought back to the military. Gone is the "workplace violence" worldview, gone are the rules of engagement that hamper our troops and bolster our enemies. This is what we need: the mentality that when you fight a war, you win. When your enemies move, you stand up to them.

Pete heard us.



The execution will be public.



We are so f***ing back, baby. https://t.co/drXnLsuPVY — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) October 8, 2026

"And we'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public, because people need to understand that there are serious consequences for these types of things," he added.

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Posobiec: Has Nidal Hasan made any final request?



Hegseth: Don't care. https://t.co/chPdhk63Lv — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 8, 2026

Jack Posobiec then asked, "Has Major Hasan made any final requests, reached out to the President, anything like that, to your knowledge?"

"Don't care," Hegseth replied. "We'll see him on December 3."

BOOM.

This is what is needed. This is patriotism and leadership in action. It has been almost 20 years since Nidal Hasan murdered 13 of our service members at Fort Hood, and the time for justice is now. This would not happen under any other Secretary of War. Thank goodness Pete Hegseth is at the helm.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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