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Nidal Hasan's Execution Will Be Livestreamed

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 08, 2026 8:30 PM
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Nidal Hasan's Execution Will Be Livestreamed
AP Photo/Bell County Sheriffs Department, File

Amy wrote about this not so long ago this evening, but this execution of Nidal Hasan, the Fort Hood terrorist who shot and killed 14 people and wounded another 32, will not only be public, but livestreamed (via Associated Press):

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The Pentagon says the firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan will be livestreamed after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the execution would be “public.”

Hegseth, speaking to the conservative TV outlet Real America’s Voice News on Wednesday, said the execution of Hasan will take place at Fort Hood on Dec. 3. Hasan was convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in a shooting at the military base in 2009.

“We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth spoke to the outlet aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier while visiting the long-deployed crew, who supported the Iran war, before their arrival at their home port in San Diego.

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Unlike Christa Pike in Tennessee, Hasan will die quickly. The liberal media and the bleeding hearts will undoubtedly be outraged. Let them cry. No one is sticking their neck out for a dirty, soon-to-be-wasted terrorist. We have the death penalty in this country — deal with it. Hasan deserves it.

Only four states still use the firing squad. With the cocktails used in lethal injections degrading or proving unreliable, this method should be expanded. It’s not inhumane. I won't tolerate that silly debate. Whether it’s lethal injection, the gas chamber, the electric chair, or the firing squad, it all ends the same: the death row inmate is placed in a body bag. And Hasan needs to be put in one yesterday. 

It’ll be interesting to see who melts down over this. The empathy and call for understanding for Hasan, the terrorist. Not me. I’m glad you’re going to die, Hasan. You’re a traitor, a terrorist, and death is the only appropriate end. 

Mark your calendars. Justice is coming. 

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News Topics ASSOCIATED PRESS | MILITARY | PETE HEGSETH | TERRORISM
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