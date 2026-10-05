Trump's Would-Be Assassin Was Texting Unknown Persons Before Butler Attack

Two years later and we’re still learning about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the would-be assassin who got within less than 500 feet of Donald Trump during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. We’re lucky he’s a terrible shot. That assassination attempt in July 2024 led to a whirlwind month, with the Secret Service coming under extreme scrutiny for this appalling breach in the security perimeter.

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Personally, we still don’t know why he tried to kill Trump. His father is at a loss, though he added that Crooks was quiet when he was born, and remained so the rest of his life. He admitted his work schedule prevented him from bonding with his son, who drifted further into social isolation during his high school years. Before his attack, Crooks stocked up on items, using the name Bob Dole for purchases. Now, Crooks was sending messages to unknown persons about 3D-printed parts. They spoke in code. Crooks’ father admitted that a 3D-printed Glock handgun was created before the attack, but he never let his son use it (via NY Post):

President Trump’s would-be assassin, Thomas Crooks, exchanged messages with an “unknown contact” about 3D-printed “parts” and seemingly chatted in code words with another unidentified individual, FBI documents released Friday show. The electronic communications were obtained via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by Judicial Watch — weeks after The Post reported on Crooks’ experiments with his 3D printer, which included building a firearm. “Did you 3D print the parts?” read a Feb. 9, 2023, message Crooks received on his Samsung device from an individual described by the FBI as an “unknown contact.” Several hours later it appears that Crooks responded, “Yes, except for the fan blades.” […] Federal investigative records obtained by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and reviewed by The Post last month showed that Crooks’ father told investigators that his son owned a 3D printer and once tried to fashion his own handgun. “Using carbon fiber plastic, a dryer and a toaster oven, Thomas did once create a Glock 19,” the gunman’s father, Matthew, told investigators. Matthew explained that he tried the 3D-printed gun out, but only fired a single round from it because he feared the frame would explode. Matthew indicated that he did not allow Thomas to use the 3D-printed Glock 19.

The FBI also revealed and analyzed other group chats, though it’s unknown whether they’re pertinent to the investigation.

Crooks was shot and killed during the assassination attempt.

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