DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Did Thom Tillis Really Think He Wouldn't Get Cooked Over This Tweet?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 04, 2026 6:50 AM
Advertisement
Did Thom Tillis Really Think He Wouldn't Get Cooked Over This Tweet?
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

I know Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is in the ‘senioritis’ stage of his public life, but c’mon, man. Leave with some dignity, because he had to have known, or at least his staff did, that this tweet was going to cook him alive on Twitter. The North Carolina Republican decided to weigh in on the resignation of Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, taking a swipe at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth:

Advertisement

Our understanding and assumptions of warfare are being challenged in places like Ukraine and Iran, and Dan understands the old way of doing business no longer applies. He and General George began a transformative period of innovation in how we array our forces and equip our Soldiers. He challenged our legacy approach to manning and procurement. Most of all, he cared deeply about the men and women in our Army formations and quickly earned their respect. 

If we had a @SecWar [Hegseth] who maintained the same priorities and forward-thinking, he would be fighting to retain talented leaders like Dan and the many flag officers he has forced into retirement. Instead, he is creating a leadership void at the top of our military ranks. 

I served on Senate Armed Services for 8 years and as chair or ranking member of the Personnel and Readiness subcommittee. I have never witnessed more inept management of the brave men and women who serve our country. He is intimidated by competence and retreats to ginning up culture wars instead of soberly attending to the vital work of our national defense and the health and well-being of our fighting force.

The comments were brutal, not least because Tillis voted to confirm Hegseth. Sure, he tried to derail the nomination, but that effort was scrapped when it was exposed, and he was forced to fall in line. Second, Democrats don’t like you, Thom; they never will. You betrayed the base by being a thorn in the side during the big battles, most recently the nomination of Todd Blanche as attorney general, and you’re trying to ingratiate yourself with liberals you’ve hated for years. 

Recommended
We Know What Led to Maria Bartiromo's Departure From Fox Business Matt Vespa A Chicago Islamic Scholar Just Destroyed the Left's Coexist Narrative Amy Curtis
Advertisement

You made enemies on both sides of the river. 

What were you thinking here, man? 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MILITARY | NORTH CAROLINA | PETE HEGSETH | THOM TILLIS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

We Know What Led to Maria Bartiromo's Departure From Fox Business

We Know What Led to Maria Bartiromo's Departure From Fox Business

Matt Vespa
A Chicago Islamic Scholar Just Destroyed the Left's Coexist Narrative

A Chicago Islamic Scholar Just Destroyed the Left's Coexist Narrative

Amy Curtis
Progressive Regression and the New Medievalism

Progressive Regression and the New Medievalism

Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos