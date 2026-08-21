Lisa Murkowski Was Not Amused by James O'Keefe's Latest Video

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) was not happy with James O’Keefe’s latest video exposing voter fraud in America. If the Alaska Republican doesn’t like this video, then pass the SAVE America Act, a bill that’s comprised of election integrity provisions that Murkowski supports, but also doesn’t.

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O’Keefe was voting in the state under Murkowski’s brother, who now lives in Texas. When he said he left his wallet in the car, they allowed him to obtain Brian Murkowski’s ballot. He now lives in Texas, but his name is still on the rolls, and election workers here said it wasn’t a problem that O’Keefe had no identification.

BREAKING NEWS: O'Keefe Offered Senator Lisa Murkowski's Brother Ballot at Alaskan Polling Location With No ID Required



Anchorage Polling Worker Also Offers Lisa Murkowski’s State Director, Karina Waller's Ballot Without ID on August 18th, Primary Election Day



Murkowski Opposes… pic.twitter.com/ewC7LdTM9R — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 20, 2026

Murkowski’s office issued a statement later, adding that voter impersonation is a crime.

Wait, Ms. Murkowski, you’re more upset about the staged election interference than actual illegal aliens voting.

Figures for someone who’s part of the problem child caucus in the Senate.

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)'s team is FURIOUS, indicating that James O'Keefe should face PROSECUTION because he simply exposed Alaska's voter vulnerability



Poll workers were going to let O'Keefe vote as Murkowski's BROTHER, Brian



MURKOWSKI'S OFFICE: "Voter… https://t.co/a0OCtYkXH2 pic.twitter.com/DJp9ebbdvp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 20, 2026

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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