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Lisa Murkowski Was Not Amused by James O'Keefe's Latest Video

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 21, 2026 12:45 AM
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Lisa Murkowski Was Not Amused by James O'Keefe's Latest Video
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) was not happy with James O’Keefe’s latest video exposing voter fraud in America. If the Alaska Republican doesn’t like this video, then pass the SAVE America Act, a bill that’s comprised of election integrity provisions that Murkowski supports, but also doesn’t.

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O’Keefe was voting in the state under Murkowski’s brother, who now lives in Texas. When he said he left his wallet in the car, they allowed him to obtain Brian Murkowski’s ballot. He now lives in Texas, but his name is still on the rolls, and election workers here said it wasn’t a problem that O’Keefe had no identification. 

Murkowski’s office issued a statement later, adding that voter impersonation is a crime. 

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Wait, Ms. Murkowski, you’re more upset about the staged election interference than actual illegal aliens voting. 

Figures for someone who’s part of the problem child caucus in the Senate. 

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ALASKA | ILLEGAL ALIEN | LISA MURKOWSKI | VOTER ID
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