More Than 60 Killed in Potential Terror Attack in Nigeria

At least 62 people have been killed by gunmen in an attack on an area located in eastern Nigeria, the Associated Press has reported.

At least 62 people have been killed after gunmen attacked a community in northeastern Nigeria, the country’s emergency agency said. https://t.co/QGAUvIl7rB — The Associated Press (@AP) October 27, 2026

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Officials claim that gunmen chased locals toward a river, which many victims attempted to jump into to escape their attackers. Authorities claim that the number of dead could rise higher as bodies are still being recovered from the area. An additional 52 were injured and thousands of others have been displaced from their homes.

The region, Karim-Lamido, is a largely Christian area of Nigeria that is regularly attacked by Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa. Still, the religious makeup of the victims and the perpetrators is unknown at this time.

Christians around Africa and in the Middle East have come under siege from Islamic radicals in the past days. Last week, nine Orthodox Christians in Jordan were murdered by gunmen who attacked a church, while more than 60 Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia were killed by gunmen and arson over the weekend.

More than 60 Christians, including five children, have been killed in a series of attacks in Ethiopia https://t.co/lVdQOnH2xP — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) October 27, 2026

Church officials in Ethiopia have confirmed that at least 60 Orthodox Christians, including five children, were murdered in two separate attacks last week in the nation's conflict-heavy Oromia region. A local resident whose 75-year-old father was killed… w-j.co/s/b57a8 https://t.co/lJTTjEmwVZ — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) October 27, 2026

BREAKING: The Ethiopian Christian community mourns that 60 innocent people who were slaughtered by Islamists yesterday. https://t.co/Hs7uqyskLO — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 27, 2026

Dozens of others were wounded during the terror attacks in Jordan and Ethiopia.

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