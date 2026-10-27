DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

More Than 60 Killed in Potential Terror Attack in Nigeria

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 27, 2026 6:00 PM
Advertisement
More Than 60 Killed in Potential Terror Attack in Nigeria
AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi

At least 62 people have been killed by gunmen in an attack on an area located in eastern Nigeria, the Associated Press has reported.

Advertisement

Officials claim that gunmen chased locals toward a river, which many victims attempted to jump into to escape their attackers. Authorities claim that the number of dead could rise higher as bodies are still being recovered from the area. An additional 52 were injured and thousands of others have been displaced from their homes.

The region, Karim-Lamido, is a largely Christian area of Nigeria that is regularly attacked by Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa. Still, the religious makeup of the victims and the perpetrators is unknown at this time.

Christians around Africa and in the Middle East have come under siege from Islamic radicals in the past days. Last week, nine Orthodox Christians in Jordan were murdered by gunmen who attacked a church, while more than 60 Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia were killed by gunmen and arson over the weekend.

Recommended
Arab Parties Had a Historic Showing in Israel's Elections. Here's the Problem. Matt Vespa DHS General Counsel Shows Us What '60 Minutes' Cut From Its Interview With Him and It's Eye Opening Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Dozens of others were wounded during the terror attacks in Jordan and Ethiopia.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics AFRICA | NIGERIA | TERRORISM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Arab Parties Had a Historic Showing in Israel's Elections. Here's the Problem.

Arab Parties Had a Historic Showing in Israel's Elections. Here's the Problem.

Matt Vespa
DHS General Counsel Shows Us What '60 Minutes' Cut From Its Interview With Him and It's Eye Opening

DHS General Counsel Shows Us What '60 Minutes' Cut From Its Interview With Him and It's Eye Opening

Amy Curtis
A Box of Maine Absentee Ballot Return Envelopes Ended Up at a Maryland House Tied to Soros Nonprofit

A Box of Maine Absentee Ballot Return Envelopes Ended Up at a Maryland House Tied to Soros Nonprofit

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos