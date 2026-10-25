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Nine Killed, 40 Injured in Terror Attack on Church in Jordan

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 25, 2026 10:30 AM
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Nine Killed, 40 Injured in Terror Attack on Church in Jordan
AP Photo/Petros Karadjias

The death toll of a terror attack on a Christian funeral service in Jordan has risen to nine, authorities say.

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On Friday, gunmen entered St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Jordan and began opening fire. One perpetrator was reportedly armed with an AK-style rifle. More than 40 individuals were injured in the attack, and nine have now died from their wounds.

Witnesses told CNN that the perpetrators could be heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.

King Abdullah II, the reigning monarch of Jordan, issued a statement on social media announcing that the terrorists would be met “with the harshest retaliation.”

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“Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity,” he continued. “All Jordanians, from north to south, are partners in land and fate, and nothing stands between them. Our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

“Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation,” he added.

Security footage has shown three gunmen launch the attack on the church, but no suspects have been arrested so far.

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News Topics CHRISTIANITY | TERRORISM | JORDAN
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