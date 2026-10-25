Nine Killed, 40 Injured in Terror Attack on Church in Jordan

The death toll of a terror attack on a Christian funeral service in Jordan has risen to nine, authorities say.

Sadly, we have been informed that the number of martyrs from the terrorist attack on St George’s Church in Jordan has risen from 7 to 9. We pray for our brothers who have borne witness to Christ through their martyrdom, as well as for the swift recovery of the injured. https://t.co/5s9CsIv638 — Orthodox Christian (@orthodox_33ad) October 24, 2026

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On Friday, gunmen entered St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Jordan and began opening fire. One perpetrator was reportedly armed with an AK-style rifle. More than 40 individuals were injured in the attack, and nine have now died from their wounds.

🇯🇴TRAGIC: Funeral underway as Jordan buries 9 SLAUGHTERED by ISIS in church. The gunmen ambushed an Orthodox church in Humud village, turning it into a total bloodbath. Writer: Bri https://t.co/H5xM9Ep5wM — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 25, 2026

Witnesses told CNN that the perpetrators could be heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.

King Abdullah II, the reigning monarch of Jordan, issued a statement on social media announcing that the terrorists would be met “with the harshest retaliation.”

The terrorist attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation. Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity. All Jordanians, from north to south, are partners in land and fate, and nothing stands between them. Our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation — عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) October 23, 2026

“Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity,” he continued. “All Jordanians, from north to south, are partners in land and fate, and nothing stands between them. Our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

“Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation,” he added.

Security footage has shown three gunmen launch the attack on the church, but no suspects have been arrested so far.

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