More Than 60 Christians Killed in Apparent Islamic Terror Attack in Ethiopia

More than 60 Orthodox Christians have been killed in an apparent Islamic attack on three areas around the Oromia region of Ethiopia, according to the BBC.

More than 60 Christians killed in Ethiopia 'massacre', church official says https://t.co/lHnoLQ4fow — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 26, 2026

Advertisement

The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo claims that 20 homes were burned to the ground by attackers. One local official has claimed that a rebel group, the Alliance for Survival, is responsible for the attack. Security forces that arrived to aid the Christians were reportedly unable to repel the assault.

BREAKING: Video has emerged of the massacre that occurred in Ethiopia. Islamists stormed a Christian village, burned down two churches, and began slaughtering entire families. Over 60 Christians were massacred. https://t.co/kuFRTVizkk — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 26, 2026

This is the second high-profile terror attack on Christians in a matter of days. Last week, three gunmen opened fire on an Orthodox church in Jordan, leaving nine dead. Witnesses claim that the assailants were armed with AK-style rifles and could be heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” as the attack began. An additional 40 others were injured in the attack.

Friends, in just two days, Christians were murdered on two continents. On Friday, gunmen opened fire on a funeral at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church in Karak, Jordan, and killed nine people. On Saturday, armed men attacked Orthodox churches and homes in Oromia, Ethiopia, and killed more than forty. These are not statistics. They are our brothers and sisters, members of the mystical Body of Christ. When Saul set out to destroy the Church, the risen Jesus asked him, “Why are you persecuting me?” The Lord is still being persecuted in these victims of anti-Christian violence. Christianity is by far the most persecuted religion in the world today. Those of us who worship in comfort have to ask what the deaths of these martyrs demand of us. At the very least, they demand that we pray for them, learn their names, press our leaders to act, and refuse to look away. The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the Church. — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) October 26, 2026

Previously, notable attacks on Christians have prompted a military response from the Trump administration, such as the Christmas 2025 strikes on Islamic forces located in Nigeria.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.