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More Than 60 Christians Killed in Apparent Islamic Terror Attack in Ethiopia

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 26, 2026 6:00 PM
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More Than 60 Christians Killed in Apparent Islamic Terror Attack in Ethiopia
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

More than 60 Orthodox Christians have been killed in an apparent Islamic attack on three areas around the Oromia region of Ethiopia, according to the BBC.

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The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo claims that 20 homes were burned to the ground by attackers. One local official has claimed that a rebel group, the Alliance for Survival, is responsible for the attack. Security forces that arrived to aid the Christians were reportedly unable to repel the assault.

This is the second high-profile terror attack on Christians in a matter of days. Last week, three gunmen opened fire on an Orthodox church in Jordan, leaving nine dead. Witnesses claim that the assailants were armed with AK-style rifles and could be heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” as the attack began. An additional 40 others were injured in the attack.

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Previously, notable attacks on Christians have prompted a military response from the Trump administration, such as the Christmas 2025 strikes on Islamic forces located in Nigeria.

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News Topics AFRICA | CHRISTIANITY | TERRORISM
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