State Department Issues Travel Advisory to France After Weeks of Violent Riots

The U.S. State Department has issued a security alert across France due to the ongoing migrant riots sweeping across the nation.

France: Violence and rioting, tied to ongoing protests, have recently occurred in France and may continue. The French government has indicated they will take steps to curb "illegitimate" protests, while those organized by groups such as trade unions would be allowed to proceed. Given the heightened concerns, avoid demonstrations and areas of unrest. Stay away from areas with large crowds or significant police activity. Numerous groups submitted plans for protests on Saturday, October 24. Americans in Paris for the NFL game on Sunday, October 25 should also exercise caution and be aware of their surroundings. While permits may be filed for demonstration routes, last-minute changes can happen and protests can occur outside planned routes. Recent demonstrations were violent and involved heavy property destruction, uncontrolled looting, and attacks on police. Police responded with crowd control methods including tear gas. In Orléans, media report significant marches and protests planned for Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25. Curfews in parts of France, including some neighborhoods in Paris and the vicinity, might continue. Curfew decisions are made locally, can be implemented with short notice, and restrict gatherings and free movement to some public landmarks. More at https://t.co/6boV7FQvAa — TravelGov (@TravelGov) October 22, 2026

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🚨BREAKING: A distressed woman is restrained by left-wing thugs and forced to watch her livelihood destroyed France has become hell on earth. https://t.co/BWtRcRPmzi — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) October 17, 2026

🇫🇷 Wtf did I just watch... Writer: Samuel https://t.co/dzwNQjkogg — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 20, 2026

Apocalypse in France. Police attacked on the run. Macron will blame AI but it's real. https://t.co/h5m8aK6IV8 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 23, 2026

Young 2nd and 3rd-generation migrant rioters gather for a group photo to celebrate after setting Paris on fire & looting nearly every store near Champs-Élysées They also proudly give the French people the finger in the picture 🖕 https://t.co/PqQu8QXPIG — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2026

The violent riots have led to the lootings of countless stores and shops and the destruction of historic landmarks. Authorities have deployed thousands more police officers and are increasing the ferocity of their response after the latest wave of riots left almost 1,000 officers injured.

BREAKING: France deploys 70,000+ police officers, armored vehicles, & water cannons nationwide ahead of another wave of mass protests, following unrest that left nearly 1,000 officers injured. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 23, 2026

To complicate matters for American tourists, the first ever NFL game in France is set to be held at the Paris Saint-Germain stadium between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday morning.

Despite this, Americans have been warned to avoid large crowds or areas with heavy police presence. “Recent demonstrations were violent and involved heavy property destruction, uncontrolled looting, and attacks on police,” a statement from the State Department read.

Rioting is expected to continue into the weekend.

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