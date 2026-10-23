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State Department Issues Travel Advisory to France After Weeks of Violent Riots

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 23, 2026 4:00 PM
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State Department Issues Travel Advisory to France After Weeks of Violent Riots
AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

The U.S. State Department has issued a security alert across France due to the ongoing migrant riots sweeping across the nation.

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The violent riots have led to the lootings of countless stores and shops and the destruction of historic landmarks. Authorities have deployed thousands more police officers and are increasing the ferocity of their response after the latest wave of riots left almost 1,000 officers injured.

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To complicate matters for American tourists, the first ever NFL game in France is set to be held at the Paris Saint-Germain stadium between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday morning.

Despite this, Americans have been warned to avoid large crowds or areas with heavy police presence. “Recent demonstrations were violent and involved heavy property destruction, uncontrolled looting, and attacks on police,” a statement from the State Department read.

Rioting is expected to continue into the weekend.

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News Topics FRANCE | RIOTS | STATE DEPARTMENT
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