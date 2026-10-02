Democrats Just Raised Huge Money for This Pedophile-Protecting Candidate

Democrats are spending big in an attempt to keep scandal-plagued Bobby Pulido’s campaign alive as Election Day nears, raising $3.4 million in Q3 alone.

POLITICO: Tejano singer Bobby Pulido just hauled in more than $3.4 million in Q3 — the most any candidate has ever raised in a single quarter in Texas’ battleground 15th District. pic.twitter.com/ypPR3fNd07 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 2, 2026

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Politico: Bobby Pulido (D) hauls in more than $3.4 million in Q3. pic.twitter.com/9vl2ADlpVw — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 2, 2026

The fundraising record comes on the heels of Pulido’s desperate campaign ad that spewed multiple lies about his Republican opponent Monica De La Cruz and relied on testimony from De La Cruz’s ex-husband, who would go on to plead guilty to assaulting a police officer and become a Pulido donor.

Pulido’s desperation is likely a result of the nearly-endless stream of headlines revealing his litany of scandals, including his defense of his child predator bandmate who he took to a middle school concert, his waving away of sexual assault as “not necessarily rape,” and his own disturbing history of sexual deviancy.

EXCLUSIVE: Democrat Texas candidate Bobby Pulido said molesting kids is “not necessarily rape,” after he brought a sex offender to a middle school, according to social media posts uncovered by the Daily Caller.



Pulido brought his longtime friend, convicted child sex offender… pic.twitter.com/4wCv0SPEXI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 14, 2026

Pulido, flush with new cash, will take on incumbent De La Cruz for control over Texas’s 15th District in just 32 days.

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