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Democrats Just Raised Huge Money for This Pedophile-Protecting Candidate

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 02, 2026 4:00 PM
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Democrats Just Raised Huge Money for This Pedophile-Protecting Candidate
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Democrats are spending big in an attempt to keep scandal-plagued Bobby Pulido’s campaign alive as Election Day nears, raising $3.4 million in Q3 alone.

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The fundraising record comes on the heels of Pulido’s desperate campaign ad that spewed multiple lies about his Republican opponent Monica De La Cruz and relied on testimony from De La Cruz’s ex-husband, who would go on to plead guilty to assaulting a police officer and become a Pulido donor.

Pulido’s desperation is likely a result of the nearly-endless stream of headlines revealing his litany of scandals, including his defense of his child predator bandmate who he took to a middle school concert, his waving away of sexual assault as “not necessarily rape,” and his own disturbing history of sexual deviancy.

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Pulido, flush with new cash, will take on incumbent De La Cruz for control over Texas’s 15th District in just 32 days.

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News Topics TEXAS | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | 2026 ELECTIONS
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