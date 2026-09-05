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This Democrat Ad Couldn't Lie More Blatantly

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 05, 2026 6:00 PM
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This Democrat Ad Couldn't Lie More Blatantly
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

A new ad promoting Susie Lee, the Democrat running against Republican Marty O’Donnell in Nevada’s 3rd District, is spreading a blatant falsehood regarding her record on failing to cut taxes.

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The ad, pushed by the progressive group Elect Democratic Women, claims that Lee is “working with both parties to end all taxes on tips,” despite the fact that she voted against the Trump-backed Working Families Tax Cuts that actually brought the policy to fruition.

Not only did Lee vote against the bill to significantly reduce taxes on American families, she slammed the legislation as “temporary crumbs.” After the bill passed, however, she began championing the tax cuts and has tried to position herself as a tax-cutter. Lee has likewise refused to answer questions as to whether or not she plans on voting to repeal the Republican tax cuts should she win office in November.

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“Crooked Susie Lee thinks working Nevadans are suckers and their paychecks are campaign props,” NRCC spokesman Christian Martinez  told Townhall. “She will lie about anything, insult anyone and rewrite any part of her record to cling to power. She has no shame, no credibility and no business representing Nevada.”

Cook Political Report claims that the race between Lee and O’Donnell is one of the closest in the country, with Lee narrowly having the edge as Election Day draws near.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | NEVADA | TAXES
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