Republicans Have Found Their Message Against James Talarico

Republicans are setting sights on Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico’s questionable response to efforts from Chinese nationals to buy vast swaths of land across the state.

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Republican candidate Ken Paxton hosted an event outside of Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, Texas on Tuesday morning to shed light on Talarico’s poor record.

On the ground in San Antonio with @townhallcom for a @KenPaxtonTX campaign stop.



Sign on the lectern reads “Talarico Sold Us Out to China.”



Ads revealing Talarico’s friendly votes on China have played across the state as the midterms inch closer. — Joe Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) August 25, 2026

Texans are choosing between the grocery bill and the electric bill right now — and James Talarico voted to take your tax dollars and put them in the pockets of the CCP.



Eight years as a politician, and Talarico didn’t vote against China even once. He just voted against Texas. pic.twitter.com/SEHl3LR23b — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 25, 2026

Paxton claimed that Talarico’s votes in the Texas House aided China in their efforts to “steal Texas land.” Talarico is noted to have voted against SB 17, which restricted property purchases in the state from foreign nationals from adversarial countries, and SB 667, to prevent state agencies from conducting business with entities tied to adversarial countries.

The Paxton campaign noted that over 160,000 acres of Texas land are owned by Chinese nationals, including more than 100,000 acres of land outside of Laughlin Air Force Base, located near the Mexican border.

“James Talarico sold Texas out to China,” Paxton told attendees. “I don’t think that James Talarico is confused, I think that’s just who he is.”

Paxton promoted his lengthy history of launching suits at groups with strong ties to the Chinese Communist Party, including an initiative to prevent Texans' data from falling into the hands of the Chinese government.

Paxton’s latest messaging echoes that of national groups and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who have begun flooding the state with numerous ads depicting Talarico as an ally to communist China.

Air support for Paxton#TXSen: Ted Cruz-aligned group Truth and Courage PAC is up on TV with this spot --



Male voiceover:



"While your costs are skyrocketing, James Talarico voted to let China buy up our land and take our tax dollars" pic.twitter.com/mfttXmYCws — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) August 24, 2026

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#TXSen: GOP group Preserve Texas is up on TV this a.m. with this spot hitting James Talarico --



Male voiceover:



"Communist China, buying up Texas. Over 162,000 acres of Texas land. Texas had a chance to stop it. State Rep. James Talarico said no" pic.twitter.com/XYs2Raphsx — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) August 25, 2026

First anti-Talarico broadcast ad is up this morning from Protecting America's Future, a PAC that's received money from TX billionaire Tim Dunn.



Ad casts Talarico as more radical than fellow Democrats on China#TXSen pic.twitter.com/sbvjDCSZ6r — Gabby Birenbaum (@birenbomb) August 17, 2026

Paxton and Talarico will face off in just 70 days, in what is one of the most-watched races of the cycle.

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