Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) has proposed sending checks to American citizens to make up for the high costs of the Iran war.

Khanna, who is reportedly considering a presidential run in 2028, posted a video on X in which he made the case for a plan to deliver a $1,700 refund check to taxpayers to cover their higher costs for food, fuel, and utilities.

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“I want to give every American family a $1,700 check to make them whole for the war in Iran,” he said. “This is to cover their higher gas prices, their higher food prices, their higher electricity bills. Now Democrats have a chance to deliver. The first week in January, the House and Senate must pass a $1,700 refund check to Americans.”

I want to give every American family a $1700 check to make them whole for the war in Iran. Democrats have a chance to deliver. The first week in January, the House and Senate must pass a refund check to Americans. Let’s put it on Trump’s desk. https://t.co/iNSGEVAvkc — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) November 16, 2026

The war in Iran has driven up gas prices, which has contributed to increased costs for groceries and other important products.

The war has cost American households an average of $2,000 since its start, according to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. The cost of gas has risen to highs of over four dollars and sits at $3.81 per gallon as of Monday afternoon. Diesel is over two dollars more expensive per gallon compared to a year ago. Khanna called on Democrats to vote on his measure almost immediately after taking over the chamber. The party won a larger-than-expected House majority and campaigned on its commitment to addressing affordability concerns.

Khanna proposes $1,700 Iran war refund checks for Americans #TheHill https://t.co/3zTyoS70qZ — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) November 16, 2026

Khanna has been a vocal critic of the war in Iran, pointing to the economic consequences it has caused for everyday Americans.

“Trump campaigned on lower costs and no new wars,” he said. “We are now in the eighth month of an illegal war in Iran that was never authorized by Congress. While the wealthy and powerful profit off the war, American taxpayers should not bear the economic costs of the president's broken promises. They deserve their money back.”

Khanna has confirmed that he is mulling a 2028 presidential run as a leading progressive voice. He has framed his candidacy around economic security, relief for the middle class, and ending unauthorized wars.

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